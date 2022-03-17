AllianceBernstein L P : Fed Ready to Tighten the Screws on Inflation

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points this week. The central bank also signaled that it's likely to keep raising rates at every meeting well into the second half of the year, and made it clear that it will start paring its balance sheet soon.

If all this sounds quite hawkish, it should-at least stacked up against the Fed's previous forecasts in December. Since then, inflation has intensified and become more deeply entrenched, and the market had already adjusted its expectations ahead of the Fed meeting. So, while the March information was a bit more hawkish than anticipated, it wasn't a paradigm change.