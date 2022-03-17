Log in
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
AllianceBernstein L P : Fed Ready to Tighten the Screws on Inflation

03/17/2022 | 06:21pm EDT
The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points this week. The central bank also signaled that it's likely to keep raising rates at every meeting well into the second half of the year, and made it clear that it will start paring its balance sheet soon.

If all this sounds quite hawkish, it should-at least stacked up against the Fed's previous forecasts in December. Since then, inflation has intensified and become more deeply entrenched, and the market had already adjusted its expectations ahead of the Fed meeting. So, while the March information was a bit more hawkish than anticipated, it wasn't a paradigm change.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 376 M - -
Net income 2022 373 M - -
Net Debt 2022 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 8,16%
Capitalization 4 428 M 4 428 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,05x
Nbr of Employees 4 118
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ali Dibadj Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer & Head-Private Wealth
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-8.76%4 428
BLACKSTONE INC.-10.31%78 066
KKR & CO. INC.-25.56%32 785
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-7.60%21 380
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-17.18%16 202
AMUNDI-12.75%14 128