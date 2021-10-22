AllianceBernstein L P : For the Global Economy, It's Next Stop...Policy Normalization

November is likely to mark the start of a transition phase for the global economy. For almost two years, major central banks have thrown extraordinary waves of support into shoring up economic activity and financial markets against the COVID-19-induced crisis. Now, officials in many countries seem ready to begin the march back toward a more normal policy setting. Attachments Original document

