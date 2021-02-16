Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.    AB

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AllianceBernstein L P : Four Things Investors Should Know About US Inflation in 2021

02/16/2021 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

US core inflation likely will be volatile during 2021, as underlying economic forces continue to rebalance from the pandemic. The gap between actual and potential output will limit how much inflation can ultimately rise this year, leaving the Fed comfortable maintaining easy policy.

Here are four things investors should know about the path and patterns of US inflation over the course of 2021 and the next few years:

1) BASE EFFECTS SHOULD HEAT UP INFLATION DURING THE SUMMER

Pandemic-related shutdowns caused unusual monthly inflation numbers. In March 2020, core consumer price inflation (CPI) was flat but then fell by 0.4% in April and 0.1% in May-the only back-to-back monthly decline in the past 40 years. Core CPI stabilized in June before rising by 0.5% in July and 0.3% in August.

As those numbers leave the monthly data series, the year-over-year core CPI calculation will be volatile even if underlying inflation is steady. Even sedate monthly inflation of 0.15% through year-end would push year-over-year core CPI to almost 2.4% YoY in the summer (Display). This isn't our forecast-it simply demonstrates the volatility of core CPI absent a pickup in underlying dynamics.

2) UNDERLYING PRESSURE SHOULD PICK UP IN THE SECOND HALF

The demand side of the economy likely will bounce back more quickly than the supply side, pushing month-to-month and quarter-to-quarter inflation up in the second half of the year even if year-over-year calculations start to fall in late summer.

With fiscal support aimed directly at consumers' pockets, we doubt businesses will be able to keep up with a months-long spending wave once the economy reopens. They'll need time to recalibrate resources and supplies to return to business as usual. When firms have more orders than they can fill or need to pay more to respond faster, they bump up their own prices, which boosts inflation.

We're already seeing strain in the supply chain. Manufacturing subindices from the Institute for Supply Management, which measure things like order backlogs and supplier delivery times, are high and rising, which tends to foreshadow higher inflation. There's a lag: even if supply constraints ease, as they eventually will, the constraints of the past few months will boost inflation over the next few months.

3) ONCE SUPPLY REBOUNDS, INFLATION SHOULD FALL AND STAY SUBDUED

It's impossible to precisely forecast inflation, but we estimate core inflation running at 2.1% year over year by the end of the year and moving sideways. The short recession and massive policy support likely mean that the supply side suffered less damage than in most recessions.

That means supply constraints should ease in fairly short order, allowing core inflation to start cooling again as the output gap in the US economy tamps down price pressures. In our view, core inflation is likely to remain subdued until the output gap in the US economy has fully closed.

4) THE FED LIKELY WILL KEEP POLICY LOOSE IN 2021...AND BE SLOW TO TIGHTEN

The Fed's policy response to rising inflation will be the key variable for asset prices once COVID-19 has receded. We expect the Fed to stay the course, keeping accommodation at full throttle all year even if growth is robust and inflation is rising. The central bank is more worried about tightening too soon than too late-willing to risk and even encourage an inflation overshoot to support stronger growth.

So, the Fed will stay loose all year and be very slow to tighten in the years ahead. The first step: gradual tapering of quantitative easing purchases during 2022, with communication starting later this year if all goes according to plan-in hopes of averting a 2013-style taper tantrum.

Rate hikes are still a distant prospect; tapering will take a full calendar year, followed by at least six months with no hikes. That puts the US economy well into 2023 before higher official rates seem like a reasonable possibility.

Eric Winograd is a Senior Economist at AllianceBernstein (AB).

The views expressed herein do not constitute research, investment advice or trade recommendations and do not necessarily represent the views of all AB portfolio-management teams. Views are subject to change over time.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 21:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
10:46aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Four Things Investors Should Know About US Inflation in ..
PU
02/12THE GREEN TRANSITION : Implications of the European Recovery Plan
PU
02/11ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : AB Holding L.P. Q4 2020
PU
02/11SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Climb Premarket Thursday
MT
02/11Wall Street Points to Modest Gains Pre-Bell as Weekly Jobless Claims Fall
MT
02/11US Futures Edge Higher Ahead of Jobless Claims, Earnings
MT
02/11ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Q4 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Rise
MT
02/11ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Posts Decline in January Assets Under Management
MT
02/11ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
02/11ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 126 M - -
Net income 2021 324 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 889 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 8,88%
Capitalization 3 703 M 3 703 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 929
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 39,19 $
Last Close Price 37,66 $
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ali Dibadj Chief Financial Officer, Head-Strategy & Finance
Ramon de Oliveira-Cezar Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.11.52%3 703
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.8.33%46 605
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC2.07%22 436
AMUNDI-1.05%16 192
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.10.52%13 959
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED4.14%11 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ