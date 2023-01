After a year defined by inflation and the policy response to it, we expect 2023 to be a year of transition. The timing of that transition, however, remains unclear and is likely to be defined by the amount of damage done to the economy by this tightening cycle.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 15:17:01 UTC.