Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AllianceBernstein L P : Making Sense of ESG-Labeled Bonds

02/22/2022 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
We're optimistic that securities labeled as environmental, social and governance (ESG) bonds will help create a better, more sustainable world. And investors are just as eager to buy these bonds. But with the recent proliferation of ESG bond structures, the investment landscape has become more complex-and potentially confusing.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 15:01:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
02/18VALUE STOCKS : Inflation Wave Adds Fuel to Recovery
PU
02/18ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/17ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Managing Duration in Multi-Asset Strategies? Be Dynamic
PU
02/17INFLATION PROTECTION : Weighing Your Options
PU
02/17INFLATION TODAY AND TOMORROW : Five Key Questions
PU
02/17ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : For All “Control Freaks”
PU
02/11ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11TRANSCRIPT : AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., AllianceBernstein L.P., Q4 2021 Earnings Call..
CI
02/11SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Friday
MT
02/11ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 374 M - -
Net income 2022 371 M - -
Net Debt 2022 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 8,20%
Capitalization 4 471 M 4 471 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,07x
Nbr of Employees 4 118
Free-Float -
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 44,99 $
Average target price 52,58 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ali Dibadj Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer & Head-Private Wealth
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-7.88%4 471
BLACKSTONE INC.-4.27%90 670
KKR & CO. INC.-20.62%34 597
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.67%21 944
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-16.74%16 287
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-9.32%15 250