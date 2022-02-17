Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.
  News
  Summary
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
AllianceBernstein L P : Managing Duration in Multi-Asset Strategies? Be Dynamic

02/17/2022 | 03:48pm EST
For most of the past decade, government bonds have contributed positive returns and a note of stability to multi-asset portfolios. But since late 2021, they've been much more volatile, as markets digest central banks' transitions toward tighter monetary policy.

The volatility of US Treasuries, for example, has been well above normal-and actually above that of high-yield bonds. For investors, this scenario calls for a dynamic approach to managing interest-rate risk, as measured by duration. When government bonds are unsettled, as they were for much of 2021 and into 2022, it made sense to lean away from duration to manage overall portfolio volatility.

While we could see further rate volatility, markets are now pricing in a series of US rate hikes, reducing the downside risk for Treasuries. It's possible that volatility in government bonds begins to return toward normal, helping to reinvigorate the role of these investments as a source of diversification.

Meanwhile, we think volatility in credit markets is likely to rise but remain below average, given the strong fundamentals underpinning corporate issuers as well as low default rates. In our view, this makes credit an attractive source of yield in today's environment, and an area worth considering for additional exposure in multi-asset portfolios.

The bottom line: in multi-asset investing, portfolio allocations can't stand still when navigating an eventful period ahead.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 374 M - -
Net income 2022 371 M - -
Net Debt 2022 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 7,72%
Capitalization 4 748 M 4 748 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,01x
Nbr of Employees 4 118
Free-Float 94,6%
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ali Dibadj Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-2.17%4 748
BLACKSTONE INC.-2.02%92 808
KKR & CO. INC.-16.51%36 388
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-6.86%22 335
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-12.77%17 064
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-6.30%15 757