  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
35.51 USD   -0.78%
06:30aAlliancebernstein L P : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
06:22aEarnings Flash (AB) ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN Posts Q3 Revenue $814M
MT
06:21aAlliancebernstein holding l.p. announces third quarter results
PR
AllianceBernstein L P : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Quarter

2022 Review

October 28, 2022

Seth P. Bernstein, President & Chief Executive Officer

Kate Burke, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Onur Erzan, Head of Global Client Group & Private Wealth

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements provided by management in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The most significant of these factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of sponsored investment products and separately-managed accounts, general economic conditions, industry trends, future acquisitions, integration of acquired companies, competitive conditions, and government regulations, including changes in tax regulations and rates and the manner in which the earnings of publicly-traded partnerships are taxed. We caution readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. For further information regarding these forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ, see "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in AB's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent forms 10-Q. Any or all of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation, Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q, other documents we file with or furnish to the SEC, and any other public statements we issue, may turn out to be wrong. It is important to remember that other factors besides those listed in "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," and those listed below, could also adversely affect our revenues, financial condition, results of operations and business prospects.

The Forward-Looking Statements Referred to in the Preceding Paragraph Include Statements Regarding:

  • The pipeline of new institutional mandates not yet funded: Before they are funded, institutional mandates do not represent legally binding commitments to fund and, accordingly, the possibility exists that not all mandates will be funded in the amounts and at the times currently anticipated, or that mandates ultimately will not be funded.
  • Our relocation strategy: While the expenses, expense savings and EPU impact we expect will result from our Relocation Strategy are presented with numerical specificity, and we believe these figures to be reasonable as of the date of this report, the uncertainties surrounding the assumptions on which our estimates are based create a significant risk that our current estimates may not be realized. These assumptions include: the amount and timing of employee relocation costs, severance, and overlapping compensation and occupancy costs we experience; and the timing for execution of each phase of our relocation implementation plan.

Third Quarter 2022 Review

2

Seth P. Bernstein

President & Chief Executive Officer

Third Quarter 2022 Review

3

Firmwide Overview: Third Quarter 2022

3Q:22 vs. 3Q:21

3Q:22 vs. 2Q:22

Gross Sales

Active Net Flows

End of Period AUM

Average AUM

$32.3

$19.8

3Q:223Q:21

$6.7

($6.1) (ex-AXA)

($7.8)

3Q:223Q:21

$742.2

$612.7

3Q:223Q:21

$653.9

$747.4

$19.8

$23.9

3Q:22

2Q:22

($6.1) (ex-AXA)

($2.8) (ex-AXA)

($3.4)

($7.8)

3Q:22

2Q:22

$612.7

$646.8

3Q:22

2Q:22

$653.9

$688.6

3Q:223Q:21

USD billions; scales differ by chart; figures shown may vary from reported figures due to rounding

3Q:22

2Q:22

Third Quarter 2022 Review

4

Asset Flows by Distribution Channel: Quarterly & YTD Trend

Firmwide

$39.4

$40.9

$32.3

$23.9

$11.4

$19.8

$7.2

$7.4

($2.1)

($6.6)

($2.7)

($10.5)

($0.6)

($25.1)

($29.5)

($26.6)

($3.9)

($32.0)

($30.3)

3Q:21

4Q:21

1Q:22

2Q:22*

3Q:22*

Retail

$84.6

$27.6

$51.7

$25.6

$20.6

$17.3

$13.8

$6.6

$6.3

$2.7

($6.0)

($2.8)

-…

($1.8)

($1.0)

($2.2)

($5.0)

($8.2)

($19.0)

($2.2)

($21.3)

($21.6)

($19.5)

($18.8)

($86.4)

($59.9)

3Q:21

4Q:21

1Q:22

2Q:22

3Q:22*

YTD

YTD

Institutional

$14.3

$6.6

$10.2

$3.3

$2.6

$0.4

$1.9

$0.7 $1.3

$0.2

($4.6)

($0.6)

($2.4)

($4.1)

($2.6)

($6.3)

($6.2)

($1.7)

($8.2)

3Q:21

4Q:21

1Q:22

2Q:22*

3Q:22*

Gross Sales

Gross Redemptions

Private Wealth

$19.5

$13.4

$5.2

$6.0

$4.1

$6.9

$4.1

$3.3

$2.2

$0.7

$1.8

$4.6

$0.5

$0.8

($1.2)

($3.3)

($3.7)

($3.8)

($4.5)

($4.5)

($14.9)

($11.6)

YTD

3Q:21

4Q:21

1Q:22

2Q:22

3Q:22

YTD

AXA Redemptions

Net Flows

Net Flows ex AXA Redemptions

Note: In USD billions; scales differ by chart

*Flows include previously announced AXA outflows of $0.6B in 2Q:22 and $3.9B in 3Q:22 ($2.2B Passive Retail & $1.7B Active Institutional). †1Q:22 inflows include $9.6B of previously announced custom target-date mandate. Figures shown may vary from reported figures due to rounding.

Third Quarter 2022 Review

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 10:28:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 063 M - -
Net income 2022 303 M - -
Net Debt 2022 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 8,01%
Capitalization 3 454 M 3 454 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 118
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 35,51 $
Average target price 36,50 $
Spread / Average Target 2,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
David M. Lesser Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-27.29%3 454
BLACKSTONE INC.-27.78%66 256
KKR & CO. INC.-34.59%41 900
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-22.05%15 951
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-8.80%13 006
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-30.40%11 617