AllianceBernstein L P : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation
10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
Third Quarter
2022 Review
October 28, 2022
Seth P. Bernstein, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kate Burke, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Onur Erzan, Head of Global Client Group & Private Wealth
Third Quarter 2022 Review
2
Seth P. Bernstein
President & Chief Executive Officer
Third Quarter 2022 Review
3
Firmwide Overview: Third Quarter 2022
3Q:22 vs. 3Q:21
3Q:22 vs. 2Q:22
Gross Sales
Active Net Flows
End of Period AUM
Average AUM
$32.3
$19.8
3Q:223Q:21
$6.7
($6.1) (ex-AXA)
($7.8)
3Q:223Q:21
$742.2
$612.7
3Q:223Q:21
$653.9
$747.4
$19.8
$23.9
3Q:22
2Q:22
($6.1) (ex-AXA)
($2.8) (ex-AXA)
($3.4)
($7.8)
3Q:22
2Q:22
$612.7
$646.8
3Q:22
2Q:22
$653.9
$688.6
3Q:223Q:21
USD billions; scales differ by chart; figures shown may vary from reported figures due to rounding
3Q:22
2Q:22
Third Quarter 2022 Review
4
Asset Flows by Distribution Channel: Quarterly & YTD Trend
Firmwide
$39.4
$40.9
$32.3
$23.9
$11.4
$19.8
$7.2
$7.4
($2.1)
($6.6)
($2.7)
($10.5)
($0.6)
($25.1)
($29.5)
($26.6)
($3.9)
($32.0)
($30.3)
3Q:21
4Q:21
1Q:22 †
2Q:22*
3Q:22*
Retail
$84.6
$27.6
$51.7
$25.6
$20.6
$17.3
$13.8
$6.6
$6.3
$2.7
($6.0)
($2.8)
-…
($1.8)
($1.0)
($2.2)
($5.0)
($8.2)
($19.0)
($2.2)
($21.3)
($21.6)
($19.5)
($18.8)
($86.4)
($59.9)
3Q:21
4Q:21
1Q:22
2Q:22
3Q:22*
YTD
YTD
Institutional
$14.3
$6.6
$10.2
$3.3
$2.6
$0.4
$1.9
$0.7 $1.3
$0.2
($4.6)
($0.6)
($2.4)
($4.1)
($2.6)
($6.3)
($6.2)
($1.7)
($8.2)
3Q:21
4Q:21
1Q:22†
2Q:22*
3Q:22*
■
Gross Sales
■ Gross Redemptions
Private Wealth
$19.5
$13.4
$5.2
$6.0
$4.1
$6.9
$4.1
$3.3
$2.2
$0.7
$1.8
$4.6
$0.5
$0.8
($1.2)
($3.3)
($3.7)
($3.8)
($4.5)
($4.5)
($14.9)
($11.6)
YTD
3Q:21
4Q:21
1Q:22
2Q:22
3Q:22
YTD
■ AXA Redemptions
⚫ Net Flows
⚫ Net Flows ex AXA Redemptions
Note: In USD billions; scales differ by chart
*Flows include previously announced AXA outflows of $0.6B in 2Q:22 and $3.9B in 3Q:22 ($2.2B Passive Retail & $1.7B Active Institutional). †1Q:22 inflows include $9.6B of previously announced custom target-date mandate. Figures shown may vary from reported figures due to rounding.
Third Quarter 2022 Review
5
