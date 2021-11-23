Log in
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
AllianceBernstein L P : The Synthetic Biology Revolution

11/23/2021 | 10:30am EST
The revolutionary technology of synthetic biology is poised to make a profound impact on the way a vast array of products are manufactured, from lab-grown meat to cosmetics to biodegradable packaging. Yet investors are paying relatively little attention to the huge business potential. In this paper, we explain the science and show how its growing impact on more industries will create exciting opportunities for equity investors.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 15:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 161 M - -
Net income 2021 363 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 6,63%
Capitalization 5 319 M 5 319 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 929
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 53,86 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ali Dibadj Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.60.62%5 319
BLACKSTONE INC.122.79%103 185
KKR & CO. INC.93.38%45 806
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC10.56%23 428
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.82.95%20 504
AMUNDI14.60%17 453