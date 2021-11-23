AllianceBernstein L P : The Synthetic Biology Revolution

The revolutionary technology of synthetic biology is poised to make a profound impact on the way a vast array of products are manufactured, from lab-grown meat to cosmetics to biodegradable packaging. Yet investors are paying relatively little attention to the huge business potential. In this paper, we explain the science and show how its growing impact on more industries will create exciting opportunities for equity investors. Attachments Original Link

