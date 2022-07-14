Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.
  News
  Summary
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:03 2022-07-14 am EDT
40.13 USD   -1.61%
09:44aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Three Reasons It's Time to Add High-Yield Bonds
PU
07/12AllianceBernstein Reports Lower Assets Under Management in June
MT
07/12ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : AB Announces June 30, 2022 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

AllianceBernstein L P : Three Reasons It's Time to Add High-Yield Bonds

07/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
With central banks tightening aggressively to beat down inflation, growth is beginning to slow-and the risk of recession is ticking higher. Historically, creditworthiness has soured when growth slows. But instead of bracing for a wave of downgrades and defaults, we think income-seeking investors should embrace the high-yield corporate bond sector.

Below are three reasons high-yield bonds look attractive-and one reason to seize the day.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 13:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 879 M - -
Net income 2022 353 M - -
Net Debt 2022 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 7,60%
Capitalization 4 061 M 4 061 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 118
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 40,78 $
Average target price 42,75 $
Spread / Average Target 4,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
David M. Lesser Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-16.50%4 061
BLACKSTONE INC.-29.36%64 046
KKR & CO. INC.-38.03%27 361
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.88%17 269
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-28.10%12 038
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-43.11%11 282