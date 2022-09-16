AllianceBernstein L P : US Investors Can Gain Hedge Edge with Global Bonds

With US bond yields already well above recent lows, some US investors are sticking close to home to maintain their home-court yield advantage over other countries. That may seem reasonable. But the costs of forsaking a global approach can be high. A global strategy does a better job of providing the stability, income and diversification against riskier equities that investors expect from a core bond portfolio.

