    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:52 2022-09-16 pm EDT
42.00 USD   -1.23%
09/14ESG IN ACTION : China's State-Owned Enterprises Hold Keys to Carbon Neutrality
PU
09/14AllianceBernstein Launches Active ETFs
PR
09/14AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Launches Active ETFs
CI
AllianceBernstein L P : US Investors Can Gain Hedge Edge with Global Bonds

09/16/2022 | 03:30pm EDT
With US bond yields already well above recent lows, some US investors are sticking close to home to maintain their home-court yield advantage over other countries. That may seem reasonable. But the costs of forsaking a global approach can be high. A global strategy does a better job of providing the stability, income and diversification against riskier equities that investors expect from a core bond portfolio.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 19:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 084 M - -
Net income 2022 306 M - -
Net Debt 2022 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 7,06%
Capitalization 4 136 M 4 136 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 118
Free-Float 95,7%
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
David M. Lesser Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-12.94%4 136
BLACKSTONE INC.-26.81%66 448
KKR & CO. INC.-33.37%42 682
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-11.63%17 915
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-6.23%13 372
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-26.75%12 225