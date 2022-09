Green bonds have gained a reputation for providing better downside mitigation than their conventional peers. But in this year's market downturn, green bonds' defensive performance patterns were mixed. What does this mean for investors?

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 16:29:05 UTC.