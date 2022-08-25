Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:06 2022-08-25 am EDT
45.05 USD   +2.08%
10:48aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : What's up with Short-Maturity High-Yield Bonds? Yield.
PU
06:48aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Finding the ESG Edge in Global Small-Cap Stocks
PU
08/12ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : AB Announces July 31, 2022 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AllianceBernstein L P : What's up with Short-Maturity High-Yield Bonds? Yield.

08/25/2022 | 10:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
We've recently addressed the high-yield sector's strong credit fundamentals and historically attractive valuations. We've also shown that yield to worst has been a reliable indicator of return over the next five years. Now, we're turning the spotlight on yet another interesting development in the high-yield market: an inverted yield curve.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 14:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
10:48aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : What's up with Short-Maturity High-Yield Bonds? Yield.
PU
06:48aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Finding the ESG Edge in Global Small-Cap Stocks
PU
08/12ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : AB Announces July 31, 2022 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K
PU
08/12ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
08/11AllianceBernstein Commits to Net Zero Pathway
AQ
08/10AllianceBernstein Reports 6.5% Gain in July Assets Under Management
MT
08/10AB Announces July 31, 2022 Assets Under Management
PR
08/09ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : ECB Tilts Toward Climate, but Investors Can Go Further
PU
08/05ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/04AllianceBernstein Closes US Commercial Real Estate Debt Fund IV
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 710 M - -
Net income 2022 320 M - -
Net Debt 2022 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 6,75%
Capitalization 4 292 M 4 292 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 118
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 44,13 $
Average target price 42,75 $
Spread / Average Target -3,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
David M. Lesser Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-9.64%4 292
BLACKSTONE INC.-20.58%72 104
KKR & CO. INC.-28.64%45 709
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-12.81%18 151
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-19.17%13 491
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-6.80%13 290