AllianceBernstein Officially Unveils Corporate Headquarters in Nashville, Tenn.

Firm unveils state-of-the-art office at 501 Commerce at Fifth + Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") (NYSE: AB), a leading research and global investment management firm, today announced it has officially unveiled its corporate headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. located at 501 Commerce, which is part of the transformative, mixed-use Fifth + Broadway development.

The firm is revealing the new space to the public nearly four years after announcing its official relocation plans from New York to Nashville in May 2018. AB occupies floors 17 through 24, which spans more than 221,000 square feet, with 360-degree views of downtown Nashville. The space offers employee workstations, conference rooms equipped with advanced technology designed for collaboration, as well as event and mixed-use spaces for employees to utilize.

"From Tokyo to London, AB remains focused on staying ahead of the curve and bringing all of our offices to the next generation," said Seth Bernstein, AB's Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our new headquarters in Nashville reflects our firm's focus on creating top-of-the-line and sustainable office spaces for our employees. We could not be prouder to call Nashville and 501 Commerce our new home."

"We are pleased to unveil our corporate headquarters in Nashville," said Kate Burke, AB's Chief Operating Officer and Head of Private Wealth. "This has been a work in progress for many years and today marks a special milestone for the firm. From navigating a relocation to building this space throughout the pandemic, we are thrilled to see this vision become a reality. We look forward to welcoming our employees, clients and colleagues from around the world to our beautiful new home in Nashville."

Highlights of the firm's new corporate home include:

The 501 Commerce building features an amenity deck, outdoor spaces, fitness center, and quiet rooms for mediation or prayer.

The space has also received the LEED Silver certification, the leading benchmark in sustainable building design, which aligns with AB's commitment to corporate responsibility.

Open-concept office spaces, with each employee workstation equipped with top-of-the-line technology for seamless workflow.

Each floor is equipped with a multitude of Zoom Rooms, huddle rooms, focus rooms and meeting spaces (more than 250 in total). These rooms vary in design and size, and each includes computers and phones to help employees seamlessly plug in for meetings – either virtually or in-person with other colleagues.

Every floor includes tea and coffee stations, with a work café on the 24 th amenity floor and a kitchen offering employees local food and beverage options from the Nashville area.

amenity floor and a kitchen offering employees local food and beverage options from the area. On the 24 th floor, the space offers a wide variety of collaboration and conferencing amenities filled with natural light from double-height floor to ceiling windows looking out over downtown Nashville .

floor, the space offers a wide variety of collaboration and conferencing amenities filled with natural light from double-height floor to ceiling windows looking out over downtown . A suite of rooms solely devoted to nursing mothers, complete with lockers, refrigerators, and microwaves, in addition to private workspaces.

The AB logo adorning the top of 501 Commerce illuminates in various colors to signify important moments and celebrate holidays.

As of the end of the first quarter 2022, AB had more than 1,000 Nashville-based employees, more than 80% progress towards its target of 1,250 colleagues, which the firm expects to complete by the 2024 deadline.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of March 31, 2022, AllianceBernstein had $735 billion in assets under management. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com .

