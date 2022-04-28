ESG Ratings: Solution or Starting Point?

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings are a popular way to search for companies that meet specific criteria in a responsible investing agenda. But third-party ratings don't tell the whole story for investors seeking a comprehensive view of how ESG issues affect return potential-or how companies may improve their ESG performance in future.

