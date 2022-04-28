Log in
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/28 01:41:04 pm EDT
39.91 USD   +0.74%
01:33pESG RATINGS : Solution or Starting Point?
PU
04/14AB to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on April 29, 2022
PR
04/14ALL THINGS CONSIDERED : A Framework for Assessing ESG-Labeled Bonds
PU
ESG Ratings: Solution or Starting Point?

04/28/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings are a popular way to search for companies that meet specific criteria in a responsible investing agenda. But third-party ratings don't tell the whole story for investors seeking a comprehensive view of how ESG issues affect return potential-or how companies may improve their ESG performance in future.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 17:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 223 M - -
Net income 2022 372 M - -
Net Debt 2022 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 9,00%
Capitalization 3 936 M 3 936 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,17x
Nbr of Employees 4 118
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 39,61 $
Average target price 50,20 $
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Siemers Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer & Head-Private Wealth
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-18.90%3 936
BLACKSTONE INC.-16.94%76 001
KKR & CO. INC.-30.63%30 550
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.55%18 206
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-29.75%13 949
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-8.16%13 557