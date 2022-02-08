Emerging Market Equities: Four Reasons for Optimism in 2022

Emerging markets endured a challenging 2021, dragged down mostly by China and South Korea, which represent close to half the index. But the developing world is diverse, and many individual countries did well. We expect improvement on several fronts in 2022, and the outperformance of EM over developed markets in January-despite turbulent market performance-is also encouraging.

