Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emerging Market Equities: Four Reasons for Optimism in 2022

02/08/2022 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Emerging markets endured a challenging 2021, dragged down mostly by China and South Korea, which represent close to half the index. But the developing world is diverse, and many individual countries did well. We expect improvement on several fronts in 2022, and the outperformance of EM over developed markets in January-despite turbulent market performance-is also encouraging.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
10:42aEMERGING MARKET EQUITIES : Four Reasons for Optimism in 2022
PU
10:22aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : How DC Plan Sponsors Can Engage Diverse Participant Personas
PU
02/07ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Corporate Credits Can Withstand Policy Normalization in 2022
PU
02/04ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Bank of England Races to Catch up to Inflation
PU
02/04ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Why US Rate Rises Highlight European Fixed-Income Opportunities
PU
02/02AllianceBernstein L.P. Appoints Noel Archard as Global Head of ETFs and Portfolio Solut..
CI
02/01ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Five Ways Technology Companies Offer Inflation Protection
PU
01/28AB to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 11, 2022
PR
01/27ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : The Fed Gets More Hawkish on Monetary Policy
PU
01/27ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Equity Market Correction Opens Door for Quality Recovery
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 175 M - -
Net income 2021 364 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 7,73%
Capitalization 4 597 M 4 597 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 929
Free-Float -
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 46,55 $
Average target price 55,92 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ali Dibadj Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-4.69%4 597
BLACKSTONE INC.1.74%96 365
KKR & CO. INC.-5.06%41 378
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-4.50%22 820
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-8.62%17 884
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-7.20%15 606