Global Transition to Renewable Energy is a Complex ESG Journey

Soaring energy prices highlight the challenges of shifting toward renewable power sources. The continuing need for oil and gas during the transitional phase raises complex questions about balancing environmental needs and social concerns on the journey to a net-zero world.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:46:02 UTC.

The energy sector generates around three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions today. It's clear that renewable energy sources are the world's only effective long-term solution to global warming. But meanwhile, the energy price spike (Display, below) is pressuring businesses and consumers.If current trends continue, we believe similar price spikes will recur. And if policymakers and investors fail to plan the journey to a renewable world strategically, it will be hard to reach the ultimate destination of the Paris accords-net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5° C-to thwart a climate catastrophe.