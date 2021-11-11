Log in
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
Global Transition to Renewable Energy is a Complex ESG Journey

11/11/2021
Soaring energy prices highlight the challenges of shifting toward renewable power sources. The continuing need for oil and gas during the transitional phase raises complex questions about balancing environmental needs and social concerns on the journey to a net-zero world.

The energy sector generates around three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions today. It's clear that renewable energy sources are the world's only effective long-term solution to global warming. But meanwhile, the energy price spike (Display, below) is pressuring businesses and consumers.

If current trends continue, we believe similar price spikes will recur. And if policymakers and investors fail to plan the journey to a renewable world strategically, it will be hard to reach the ultimate destination of the Paris accords-net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5° C-to thwart a climate catastrophe.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 165 M - -
Net income 2021 363 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 6,49%
Capitalization 5 441 M 5 441 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 3 929
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 55,10 $
Average target price 54,67 $
Spread / Average Target -0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ali Dibadj Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.67.57%5 441
BLACKSTONE INC.115.18%99 662
KKR & CO. INC.87.87%44 502
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC10.26%23 493
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.89.09%20 671
AMUNDI17.52%18 329