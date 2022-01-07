Log in
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/06 04:10:00 pm
46.91 USD   +0.19%
01/06EMERGING-MARKET DEBT OUTLOOK : Mixed Conditions in 2022
PU
01/05ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : 2022 Equity Outlook
PU
01/04EQUITY OUTLOOK : Get Ready for Another Year of Surprises
PU
Municipal Bond Outlook: Navigating Headwinds in 2022

01/07/2022 | 04:18am EST
From sticky inflation to rising rates to taxes, muni investors will face challenges in the year ahead. But there's no cause for alarm. A flexible, active investment approach can help muni investors meet safety and income goals while adding some stability to their broader asset allocation.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 09:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 161 M - -
Net income 2021 363 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 7,62%
Capitalization 4 633 M 4 633 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 929
Free-Float 95,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 46,91 $
Average target price 55,17 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ali Dibadj Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-3.95%4 633
BLACKSTONE INC.-7.91%84 712
KKR & CO. INC.-7.41%41 296
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC0.84%24 103
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-6.27%18 344
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.1.82%17 111