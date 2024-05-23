NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that Onur Erzan, Head of Global Client Group and Private Wealth, will participate in the TD Financial Services & Fintech Summit on Thursday, June 6, 2024 in a session that begins at 12:50 p.m. (CT).

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor & Media Relations section of AB's website at www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations. An audio replay of the webcast will also be available on the site shortly after the event.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of March 31, 2024, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 39.7% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 61.0% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

