    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SFDR Unpacked: What to Look for in Article 8 and 9 Portfolios

03/15/2022 | 10:22am EDT
European investors are struggling to understand new rules designed to confirm the environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials of portfolios. Since regulatory guidelines are vague, asset managers must provide a clear framework to show how their products fit sustainable investing classifications.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 14:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 376 M - -
Net income 2022 373 M - -
Net Debt 2022 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 8,57%
Capitalization 4 217 M 4 217 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 118
Free-Float -
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 42,44 $
Average target price 51,25 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ali Dibadj Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer & Head-Private Wealth
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-13.10%4 217
BLACKSTONE INC.-15.94%73 162
KKR & CO. INC.-31.75%30 060
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-10.92%20 541
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-23.92%14 883
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-19.89%13 472