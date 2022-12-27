Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFB   US01864U1060

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC.

(AFB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
10.37 USD   -0.77%
04:07pAlliancebernstein closed-end funds announce distribution rates
PR
12/01ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/21Transcript : AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. - Special Call
CI
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

12/27/2022 | 04:07pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE









AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

1/5/2023

1/6/2023

1/20/2023

$0.03266 per share of investment income




The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301710374.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds


© PRNewswire 2022
