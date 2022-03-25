Log in
    AFB   US01864U1060

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC.

(AFB)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

03/25/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2022 were $422,744,994 as compared with $438,682,698 on October 31, 2021, and $448,543,964 on January 31, 2021. On January 31, 2022, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.71 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


January 31, 2022

October 31, 2021

January 31, 2021

Total Net Assets

$422,744,994

$438,682,698

$448,543,964

NAV Per Share

$14.71

$15.26

$15.60

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period November 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022, total net investment income was $4,421,682 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($15,766,520) or ($0.55) per share of common stock for the same period.


First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2022

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2021

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2021

Total Net Investment         
Income

$4,421,682

$4,447,825

$4,596,447

Per Share

$0.15

$0.15

$0.16

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($15,766,520)

($12,929,031)

$19,115,976

Per Share

($0.55)

($0.45)

$0.67

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

