Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFB   US01864U1060

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(AFB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

12/31/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2021 were $438,682,698 as compared with $451,756,769 on July 31, 2021, and $429,461,776 on October 31, 2020. On October 31, 2021, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.26 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


October 31, 2021

July 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

Total Net Assets

$438,682,698

$451,756,769

$429,461,776

NAV Per Share

$15.26

$15.72

$14.94

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period August 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021, total net investment income was $4,447,825 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($12,929,031) or ($0.45) per share of common stock for the same period.


Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2021

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2021

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2020

Total Net Investment Income

$4,447,825

$4,468,329

$4,428,309

Per Share

$0.15

$0.16

$0.15

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($12,929,031)

$6,433,850

($9,000,579)

Per Share

($0.45)

$0.22

($0.31)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-301452439.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
05:52pAlliancebernstein national municipal income fund, inc. reports fourth quarter earnings
PR
12/28AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
PR
12/28AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend, Payable on January..
CI
12/02ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/22AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
PR
11/22AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend, Payable on Decembe..
CI
11/04ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/25ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
PR
10/07ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/27ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
PR
More news