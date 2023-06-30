NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023.
Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2023 were $356,460,126 as compared with $363,197,307 on January 31, 2023, and $373,215,526 on April 30, 2022. On April 30, 2023, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.40 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
April 30, 2023
January 31, 2023
April 30, 2022
Total Net Assets
$356,460,126
$363,197,307
$373,215,526
NAV Per Share
$12.40
$12.64
$12.98
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period February 1, 2023 through April 30, 2023, total net investment income was $2,809,951 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $6,646,708 or $0.23 per share of common stock for the same period.
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2023
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2023
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2022
Total Net Investment
$2,809,951
$3,132,331
$4,514,037
Per Share
$0.10
$0.11
$0.16
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
($6,646,708)
$38,745,492
($49,418,558)
Per Share
($0.23)
$1.35
($1.72)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
