NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2023 were $356,460,126 as compared with $363,197,307 on January 31, 2023, and $373,215,526 on April 30, 2022. On April 30, 2023, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.40 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


April 30, 2023

January 31, 2023

April 30, 2022

Total Net Assets

$356,460,126

$363,197,307

$373,215,526

NAV Per Share

$12.40

$12.64

$12.98

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2023 through April 30, 2023, total net investment income was $2,809,951 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $6,646,708 or $0.23 per share of common stock for the same period.


Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2023

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2023

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2022

Total Net Investment         
Income

$2,809,951

 

$3,132,331

 

$4,514,037

 

Per Share

$0.10

$0.11

$0.16

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($6,646,708)

 

$38,745,492

 

($49,418,558)

 

Per Share

($0.23)

$1.35

($1.72)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

