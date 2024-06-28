NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2024 were $350,576,798 as compared with $364,468,619 on January 31, 2024, and $356,460,126 on April 30, 2023. On April 30, 2024, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.20 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


April 30, 2024


January 31, 2024


April 30, 2023

Total Net Assets

$350,576,798


$364,468,619


$356,460,126

NAV Per Share

$12.20


$12.68


$12.40

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936


28,744,936


28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2024 through April 30, 2024, total net investment income was $2,807,884 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $13,883,276 or $0.48 per share of common stock for the same period.


Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2024


First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2024


Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2023

Total Net Investment Income

$2,807,884


$2,897,982


$2,809,951

Per Share

$0.10


$0.10


$0.10

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($13,883,276)


$52,736,537


($6,646,708)

Per Share

($0.48)


$1.83


($0.23)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-second-quarter-earnings-302185750.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.