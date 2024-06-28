NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2024 were $350,576,798 as compared with $364,468,619 on January 31, 2024, and $356,460,126 on April 30, 2023. On April 30, 2024, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.20 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



April 30, 2024

January 31, 2024

April 30, 2023 Total Net Assets $350,576,798

$364,468,619

$356,460,126 NAV Per Share $12.20

$12.68

$12.40 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2024 through April 30, 2024, total net investment income was $2,807,884 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $13,883,276 or $0.48 per share of common stock for the same period.



Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2024

First Quarter Ended January 31, 2024

Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2023 Total Net Investment Income $2,807,884

$2,897,982

$2,809,951 Per Share $0.10

$0.10

$0.10 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain (Loss) ($13,883,276)

$52,736,537

($6,646,708) Per Share ($0.48)

$1.83

($0.23)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

