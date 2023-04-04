Advanced search
    AFB   US01864U1060

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC.

(AFB)
  Report
04:00:01 2023-04-04 pm EDT
10.81 USD   -0.37%
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

04/04/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

 

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29


1.85 %

2) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46


1.80 %

3) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58


1.78 %

4) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30


1.74 %

5) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47


1.70 %

6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48


1.69 %

7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62


1.64 %

8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46


1.61 %

9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41


1.56 %

10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50


1.48 %




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


19.58 %

Airport


9.22 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous


7.82 %

Toll Roads/Transit


6.21 %

Electric Utility


4.46 %

Higher Education - Private


2.98 %

Tobacco Securitization


2.90 %

Industrial Development - Industry


2.70 %

Prepay Energy


2.38 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


2.28 %

Water & Sewer


1.70 %

Port


0.84 %

Industrial Development - Utility


0.53 %

Senior Living


0.24 %

SUBTOTAL


63.84 %

Tax Supported



Special Tax


9.94 %

Local G.O.


9.70 %

State G.O.


8.31 %

State Lease


1.22 %

SUBTOTAL


29.17 %

Prerefunded/ETM


4.93 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities


1.62 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.44 %

SUBTOTAL


0.44 %

Total


100.00 %




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

Illinois


11.56 %

California


8.41 %

New Jersey


8.16 %

Pennsylvania


7.50 %

New York


6.08 %

Wisconsin


6.06 %

Florida


5.45 %

Texas


5.35 %

Michigan


5.27 %

South Carolina


3.15 %

Connecticut


2.72 %

Virginia


2.28 %

Ohio


2.22 %

Alabama


2.02 %

Arizona


1.94 %

Georgia


1.75 %

Minnesota


1.72 %

North Carolina


1.67 %

Maryland


1.55 %

Oklahoma


1.53 %

New Hampshire


1.47 %

Nevada


1.38 %

Colorado


1.30 %

Utah


1.23 %

District of Columbia


1.05 %

Iowa


1.00 %

Kansas


0.88 %

Nebraska


0.86 %

Hawaii


0.82 %

West Virginia


0.67 %

Washington


0.52 %

Louisiana


0.49 %

Indiana


0.48 %

Arkansas


0.35 %

Oregon


0.20 %

Massachusetts


0.14 %

South Dakota


0.13 %

Puerto Rico


0.10 %

Tennessee


0.07 %

Kentucky


0.03 %

Other


0.44 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


3.60 %

AA


32.16 %

A


34.33 %

BBB


19.79 %

BB


2.97 %

B


0.16 %

D


0.23 %

Not Rated


0.33 %

Pre-refunded Bonds


4.93 %

Short Term Investments


1.50 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


3.70 %

1 To 5 Years


6.93 %

5 To 10 Years


12.37 %

10 To 20 Years


25.15 %

20 To 30 Years


40.51 %

More than 30 Years


11.34 %

Other


0.00 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


15.10 %

Average Coupon:


4.48 %

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:


0.59 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


40.24 %

Total Fund Leverage:


40.83%*

Average Maturity:


   10.76 Years

Effective Duration:


    7.29 Years

Total Net Assets:


$347.66 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$12.09

Total Number of Holdings:


189

Portfolio Turnover:


18.00 %




* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.24%



in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.59% in investment operations, which may include the use of

certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,

reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included



in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

 

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301789953.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
