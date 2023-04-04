AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

1.85 % 2) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46

1.80 % 3) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.78 % 4) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30

1.74 % 5) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.70 % 6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.69 % 7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.64 % 8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46

1.61 % 9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41

1.56 % 10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50

1.48 %





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

19.58 % Airport

9.22 % Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.82 % Toll Roads/Transit

6.21 % Electric Utility

4.46 % Higher Education - Private

2.98 % Tobacco Securitization

2.90 % Industrial Development - Industry

2.70 % Prepay Energy

2.38 % Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

2.28 % Water & Sewer

1.70 % Port

0.84 % Industrial Development - Utility

0.53 % Senior Living

0.24 % SUBTOTAL

63.84 % Tax Supported



Special Tax

9.94 % Local G.O.

9.70 % State G.O.

8.31 % State Lease

1.22 % SUBTOTAL

29.17 % Prerefunded/ETM

4.93 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.62 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.44 % SUBTOTAL

0.44 % Total

100.00 %





State Breakdown

Portfolio % Illinois

11.56 % California

8.41 % New Jersey

8.16 % Pennsylvania

7.50 % New York

6.08 % Wisconsin

6.06 % Florida

5.45 % Texas

5.35 % Michigan

5.27 % South Carolina

3.15 % Connecticut

2.72 % Virginia

2.28 % Ohio

2.22 % Alabama

2.02 % Arizona

1.94 % Georgia

1.75 % Minnesota

1.72 % North Carolina

1.67 % Maryland

1.55 % Oklahoma

1.53 % New Hampshire

1.47 % Nevada

1.38 % Colorado

1.30 % Utah

1.23 % District of Columbia

1.05 % Iowa

1.00 % Kansas

0.88 % Nebraska

0.86 % Hawaii

0.82 % West Virginia

0.67 % Washington

0.52 % Louisiana

0.49 % Indiana

0.48 % Arkansas

0.35 % Oregon

0.20 % Massachusetts

0.14 % South Dakota

0.13 % Puerto Rico

0.10 % Tennessee

0.07 % Kentucky

0.03 % Other

0.44 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

3.60 % AA

32.16 % A

34.33 % BBB

19.79 % BB

2.97 % B

0.16 % D

0.23 % Not Rated

0.33 % Pre-refunded Bonds

4.93 % Short Term Investments

1.50 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

3.70 % 1 To 5 Years

6.93 % 5 To 10 Years

12.37 % 10 To 20 Years

25.15 % 20 To 30 Years

40.51 % More than 30 Years

11.34 % Other

0.00 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

15.10 % Average Coupon:

4.48 % Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:

0.59 % Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

40.24 % Total Fund Leverage:

40.83%* Average Maturity:

10.76 Years Effective Duration:

7.29 Years Total Net Assets:

$347.66 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.09 Total Number of Holdings:

189 Portfolio Turnover:

18.00 %





* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.24%



in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.59% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.





** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included



in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.