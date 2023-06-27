NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46


1.81 %

2) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58


1.78 %

3) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47


1.75 %

4) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48


1.74 %

5) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30


1.74 %

6) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29


1.70 %

7) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46


1.62 %

8) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62


1.62 %

9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41


1.58 %

10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50


1.53 %




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


19.32 %

Airport


10.00 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous


7.90 %

Toll Roads/Transit


6.29 %

Higher Education - Private


2.98 %

Tobacco Securitization


2.94 %

Electric Utility


2.74 %

Industrial Development - Industry


2.66 %

Prepay Energy


2.40 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


2.33 %

Port


0.87 %

Industrial Development - Utility


0.53 %

Water & Sewer


0.41 %

Senior Living


0.23 %

SUBTOTAL


61.60 %

Tax Supported



Special Tax


9.79 %

Local G.O.


9.66 %

State G.O.


7.50 %

State Lease


1.22 %

SUBTOTAL


28.17 %

Prerefunded/ETM


6.90 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities


1.60 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts


1.22 %

SUBTOTAL


1.22 %

Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed


0.51 %

SUBTOTAL


0.51 %

Total


100.00 %




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

Illinois


11.74 %

New Jersey


8.17 %

California


7.89 %

Pennsylvania


7.54 %

Wisconsin


6.08 %

New York


5.77 %

Florida


5.53 %

Michigan


5.19 %

Texas


5.07 %

South Carolina


3.14 %

Connecticut


2.71 %

North Carolina


2.42 %

Virginia


2.33 %

Ohio


2.25 %

Alabama


1.98 %

Arizona


1.95 %

Georgia


1.82 %

Minnesota


1.73 %

Maryland


1.56 %

Oklahoma


1.54 %

New Hampshire


1.46 %

Nevada


1.42 %

Colorado


1.29 %

Utah


1.24 %

Iowa


1.03 %

Nebraska


0.88 %

Kansas


0.87 %

Hawaii


0.81 %

West Virginia


0.67 %

Washington


0.52 %

Louisiana


0.50 %

Indiana


0.48 %

Arkansas


0.35 %

Oregon


0.21 %

District of Columbia


0.18 %

Massachusetts


0.13 %

South Dakota


0.13 %

Puerto Rico


0.10 %

Tennessee


0.07 %

Kentucky


0.03 %

Other


1.22 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


2.93 %

AA


30.43 %

A


34.18 %

BBB


19.66 %

BB


2.08 %

B


0.99 %

D


0.23 %

Not Rated


0.33 %

Pre-refunded Bonds


6.90 %

Short Term Investments


2.27 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


6.44 %

1 To 5 Years


7.26 %

5 To 10 Years


9.14 %

10 To 20 Years


23.82 %

20 To 30 Years


40.69 %

More than 30 Years


12.65 %

Other


0.00 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


15.61 %

Average Coupon:


4.42 %

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:


0.00 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


40.32 %

Total Fund Leverage:


40.32%*

Average Maturity:


    9.64 Years

Effective Duration:


    6.58 Years

Total Net Assets:


$351.44 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$12.23

Total Number of Holdings:


188

Portfolio Turnover:


18.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.32% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

