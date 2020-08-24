AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31,2020.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 0.052%, 11/15/35
2.47%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.21%
3) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.(The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
2.07%
4) Massachusetts School Building Authority Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)
1.99%
5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.75%
6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.69%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.64%
8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.63%
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.52%
10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.47%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
19.75%
Airport
8.11%
Toll Roads/Transit
6.96%
Electric Utility
4.86%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.70%
Water & Sewer
2.99%
Prepay Energy
2.75%
Tobacco Securitization
1.52%
Higher Education - Public
1.07%
Higher Education - Private
0.75%
Port
0.71%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.47%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.27%
Senior Living
0.24%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
55.33%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
17.90%
State G.O.
7.71%
Local G.O.
3.30%
Tax-Supported State Lease
2.37%
Assessment District
2.12%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.56%
SUBTOTAL
33.96%
Prerefunded/ETM
7.82%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
1.80%
SUBTOTAL
1.80%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.78%
SUBTOTAL
0.78%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
0.31%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
11.47%
California
10.66%
Illinois
10.00%
Pennsylvania
7.81%
New Jersey
7.71%
Connecticut
5.54%
Florida
5.44%
Texas
4.65%
Michigan
3.88%
South Carolina
3.12%
Alabama
2.46%
Massachusetts
2.39%
Nebraska
2.07%
Colorado
1.85%
Oklahoma
1.79%
Wisconsin
1.69%
North Carolina
1.60%
Minnesota
1.50%
Tennessee
1.30%
Utah
1.20%
Georgia
1.10%
Maryland
1.07%
Ohio
1.03%
District of Columbia
0.99%
Guam
0.86%
Kansas
0.86%
Kentucky
0.83%
Arizona
0.67%
West Virginia
0.66%
Puerto Rico
0.50%
Hawaii
0.41%
Arkansas
0.32%
Indiana
0.19%
Iowa
0.18%
Louisiana
0.17%
New Hampshire
0.13%
Oregon
0.10%
Other
1.80%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
5.60%
AA
27.83%
A
36.97%
BBB
17.28%
BB
1.69%
D
0.27%
Not Rated
0.74%
Pre-refunded Bonds
7.82%
Short-Term Investments
1.80%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
1.80%
1 to 5 years
1.05%
5 to 10 years
20.87%
10 to 20 years
37.93%
20 to 30 years
33.81%
More Than 30 years
4.54%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
10.23%
Average Coupon:
5.00%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
3.96%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
35.02%
Total Fund Leverage:
38.98%*
Average Effective Maturity:
5.22 Years
Effective Duration:
4.64 Years
Total Net Assets:
$438.63 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$15.26
Number of Holdings:
168
Portfolio Turnover:
14%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.96% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.02% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301117244.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund