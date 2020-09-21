AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.45%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.22%
3) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.(The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
2.02%
4) Massachusetts School Building Authority Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)
1.99%
5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.74%
6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.68%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.64%
8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.63%
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.53%
10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.49%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
20.89%
Airport
8.08%
Toll Roads/Transit
6.97%
Electric Utility
4.86%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.74%
Water & Sewer
3.00%
Prepay Energy
2.70%
Tobacco Securitization
1.53%
Higher Education - Public
1.07%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.93%
Higher Education - Private
0.74%
Port
0.71%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.47%
Senior Living
0.24%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
57.11%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
17.91%
State G.O.
7.68%
Local G.O.
3.31%
Tax-Supported State Lease
2.37%
Assessment District
2.12%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.56%
SUBTOTAL
33.95%
Prerefunded/ETM
7.32%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.78%
SUBTOTAL
0.78%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.53%
SUBTOTAL
0.53%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.31%
SUBTOTAL
0.31%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
12.54%
California
10.68%
Illinois
9.98%
New Jersey
7.72%
Pennsylvania
7.32%
Connecticut
5.55%
Florida
5.45%
Texas
4.66%
Michigan
3.89%
South Carolina
3.13%
Alabama
2.44%
Massachusetts
2.39%
Nebraska
2.02%
Colorado
1.85%
Oklahoma
1.77%
Wisconsin
1.68%
North Carolina
1.60%
Minnesota
1.49%
Tennessee
1.37%
Arizona
1.33%
Utah
1.19%
Georgia
1.09%
Maryland
1.09%
Ohio
1.03%
District of Columbia
0.99%
Guam
0.86%
Kansas
0.86%
Kentucky
0.83%
West Virginia
0.67%
Puerto Rico
0.50%
Hawaii
0.41%
Arkansas
0.32%
Indiana
0.19%
Iowa
0.18%
Louisiana
0.17%
New Hampshire
0.13%
Oregon
0.10%
Other
0.53%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
5.61%
AA
28.84%
A
37.61%
BBB
17.38%
BB
1.70%
D
0.27%
Not Rated
0.74%
Pre-refunded Bonds
7.32%
Short-Term Investments
0.53%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.53%
1 to 5 years
1.05%
5 to 10 years
22.10%
10 to 20 years
36.26%
20 to 30 years
35.05%
More Than 30 years
5.01%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
10.20%
Average Coupon:
5.05%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
3.98%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
35.22%
Total Fund Leverage:
39.20%*
Average Effective Maturity:
5.30 Years
Effective Duration:
4.71 Years
Total Net Assets:
$435.61 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$15.15
Number of Holdings:
171
Portfolio Turnover:
14%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.98% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.22% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.