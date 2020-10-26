Log in
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

10/26/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30,2020.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.47%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.23%

3) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The))  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42

2.02%

4) Massachusetts School Building Authority    Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)

2.00%

5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.74%

6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM    5.00%, 7/01/58

1.69%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.65%

8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.63%

9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp.    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.53%

10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.49%



Sector/Industry Breakdown 

Portfolio %

Revenue


Health Care - Not-for-Profit

20.96%

Airport

8.09%

Toll Roads/Transit

6.98%

Electric Utility

4.88%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

4.76%

Water & Sewer

3.01%

Prepay Energy

2.70%

Tobacco Securitization

1.53%

Higher Education - Public

1.07%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

0.93%

Higher Education - Private

0.74%

Port

0.71%

Industrial Development - Utility

0.47%

Senior Living

0.24%

Industrial Development - Industry

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

57.26%

Tax Supported


Special Tax

17.94%

State G.O.

7.56%

Local G.O.

3.32%

Tax-Supported State Lease

2.36%

Assessment District

2.13%

Tax-Supported Local Lease

0.57%

SUBTOTAL

33.88%

Prerefunded/ETM

7.35%

Insured/Guaranteed


Guaranteed

0.79%

SUBTOTAL

0.79%

Cash Equivalents


Investment Companies

0.41%

SUBTOTAL

0.41%

Asset-Backed


Housing - Multi-Family

0.31%

SUBTOTAL

0.31%

Total

100.00%



State Breakdown

Portfolio %

New York

12.51%

California

10.73%

Illinois

9.83%

New Jersey

7.74%

Pennsylvania

7.32%

Connecticut

5.57%

Florida

5.48%

Texas

4.68%

Michigan

3.91%

South Carolina

3.14%

Alabama

2.45%

Massachusetts

2.40%

Nebraska

2.02%

Minnesota

1.91%

Colorado

1.86%

Oklahoma

1.78%

Wisconsin

1.69%

North Carolina

1.62%

Tennessee

1.37%

Arizona

1.33%

Utah

1.18%

Georgia

1.10%

Maryland

1.10%

Ohio

1.04%

District of Columbia

0.99%

Kansas

0.87%

Guam

0.86%

Kentucky

0.83%

West Virginia

0.67%

Puerto Rico

0.50%

Hawaii

0.42%

Arkansas

0.32%

Indiana

0.19%

Iowa

0.19%

Louisiana

0.17%

New Hampshire

0.13%

Oregon

0.10%

Total Investments

100.00%



Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

5.63%

AA

28.53%

A

38.11%

BBB

17.26%

BB

1.70%

D

0.27%

Not Rated

0.74%

Pre-refunded Bonds

7.35%

Short-Term Investments

0.41%

Total Investments

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

 Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

0.41%

1 to 5 years

1.06%

5 to 10 years

22.10%

10 to 20 years

36.29%

20 to 30 years

35.09%

More Than 30 years

5.05%

Other

0.00%

Total Investments

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:


AMT Percent:

10.16%

Average Coupon:

5.09%

Percentage of Leverage:


Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

0.62%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

4.03%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

35.67%

Total Fund Leverage:

40.32%*

Average Effective Maturity:

5.29 Years

Effective Duration:

4.67 Years

Total Net Assets:

$432.56 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$15.05

Number of Holdings:

171

Portfolio Turnover:

14%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.03% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.67% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.620% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301159895.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

