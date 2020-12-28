Log in
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(AFB)
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

12/28/2020
NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30,2020.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%,
11/15/35


2.46%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29


2.18%

3) Central Plains Energy Project  Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42


2.11%

4) Massachusetts School Building Authority    Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)


1.96%

5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46


1.73%

6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)  AGM    5.00%, 7/01/58


1.68%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30


1.61%

8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48


1.60%

9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46


1.54%

10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39


1.48%




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


20.85%

Airport


8.07%

Toll Roads/Transit


6.94%

Electric Utility


4.83%

Revenue - Miscellaneous


4.74%

Water & Sewer


2.95%

Prepay Energy


2.77%

Tobacco Securitization


1.54%

Higher Education - Public


1.05%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


0.93%

Higher Education - Private


0.74%

Port


0.70%

Industrial Development - Utility


0.47%

Senior Living


0.25%

Industrial Development - Industry


0.19%

SUBTOTAL


57.02%

Tax Supported



Special Tax


18.54%

State G.O.


7.53%

Local G.O.


3.25%

Tax-Supported State Lease


2.38%

Assessment District


2.09%

Tax-Supported Local Lease


0.56%

SUBTOTAL


34.35%

Prerefunded/ETM


7.19%

Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed


0.77%

SUBTOTAL


0.77%

Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


0.36%

SUBTOTAL


0.36%

Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family


0.31%

SUBTOTAL


0.31%

Total


100.00%




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

New York


12.40%

California


10.51%

Illinois


9.84%

New Jersey


7.71%

Pennsylvania


7.28%

Connecticut


5.48%

Florida


5.44%

Texas


4.60%

Michigan


3.85%

South Carolina


3.13%

Wisconsin


2.49%

Alabama


2.43%

Massachusetts


2.34%

Nebraska


2.11%

Minnesota


1.86%

Colorado


1.83%

Oklahoma


1.78%

North Carolina


1.61%

Tennessee


1.37%

Arizona


1.32%

Utah


1.20%

Georgia


1.09%

Maryland


1.09%

Ohio


1.04%

District of Columbia


0.98%

Kansas


0.86%

Guam


0.85%

Kentucky


0.82%

West Virginia


0.67%

Puerto Rico


0.51%

Hawaii


0.41%

Arkansas


0.32%

Indiana


0.19%

Iowa


0.19%

Louisiana


0.17%

New Hampshire


0.13%

Oregon


0.10%

Total Investments


100.00%




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


5.53%

AA


28.93%

A


37.98%

BBB


17.30%

BB


1.68%

D


0.27%

Not Rated


0.76%

Pre-refunded Bonds


7.19%

Short-Term Investments


0.36%

Total Investments


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


0.36%

1 to 5 years


1.19%

5 to 10 years


22.53%

10 to 20 years


35.56%

20 to 30 years


35.79%

More Than 30 years


4.57%

Other


0.00%

Total Investments


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


10.10%

Average Coupon:


5.07%

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


0.79%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


3.98%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):


35.21%

Total Fund Leverage:


39.98%*

Average Effective Maturity:


5.15  Years

Effective Duration:


N/A

Total Net Assets:


$438.13 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$15.24

Number of Holdings:


174

Portfolio Turnover:


14%




* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.98% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.21%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.790%
in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls,
negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a
liability for financial reporting purposes.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered
management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301198772.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
