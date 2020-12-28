AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%,
11/15/35
2.46%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.18%
3) Central Plains Energy Project Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
2.11%
4) Massachusetts School Building Authority Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)
1.96%
5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.73%
6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.68%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.61%
8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.60%
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.54%
10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.48%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
20.85%
Airport
8.07%
Toll Roads/Transit
6.94%
Electric Utility
4.83%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.74%
Water & Sewer
2.95%
Prepay Energy
2.77%
Tobacco Securitization
1.54%
Higher Education - Public
1.05%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.93%
Higher Education - Private
0.74%
Port
0.70%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.47%
Senior Living
0.25%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
57.02%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
18.54%
State G.O.
7.53%
Local G.O.
3.25%
Tax-Supported State Lease
2.38%
Assessment District
2.09%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.56%
SUBTOTAL
34.35%
Prerefunded/ETM
7.19%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.77%
SUBTOTAL
0.77%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.36%
SUBTOTAL
0.36%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.31%
SUBTOTAL
0.31%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
12.40%
California
10.51%
Illinois
9.84%
New Jersey
7.71%
Pennsylvania
7.28%
Connecticut
5.48%
Florida
5.44%
Texas
4.60%
Michigan
3.85%
South Carolina
3.13%
Wisconsin
2.49%
Alabama
2.43%
Massachusetts
2.34%
Nebraska
2.11%
Minnesota
1.86%
Colorado
1.83%
Oklahoma
1.78%
North Carolina
1.61%
Tennessee
1.37%
Arizona
1.32%
Utah
1.20%
Georgia
1.09%
Maryland
1.09%
Ohio
1.04%
District of Columbia
0.98%
Kansas
0.86%
Guam
0.85%
Kentucky
0.82%
West Virginia
0.67%
Puerto Rico
0.51%
Hawaii
0.41%
Arkansas
0.32%
Indiana
0.19%
Iowa
0.19%
Louisiana
0.17%
New Hampshire
0.13%
Oregon
0.10%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
5.53%
AA
28.93%
A
37.98%
BBB
17.30%
BB
1.68%
D
0.27%
Not Rated
0.76%
Pre-refunded Bonds
7.19%
Short-Term Investments
0.36%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.36%
1 to 5 years
1.19%
5 to 10 years
22.53%
10 to 20 years
35.56%
20 to 30 years
35.79%
More Than 30 years
4.57%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
10.10%
Average Coupon:
5.07%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.79%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
3.98%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
35.21%
Total Fund Leverage:
39.98%*
Average Effective Maturity:
5.15 Years
Effective Duration:
N/A
Total Net Assets:
$438.13 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$15.24
Number of Holdings:
174
Portfolio Turnover:
14%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.98% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.21% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.790%
in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls,
negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a
liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered
management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.