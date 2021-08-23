Log in
    AFB   US01864U1060

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(AFB)
  Report
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

08/23/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31, 2021.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.











Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %


1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 

2.47%


2) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The))  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42

2.15%


3) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.09%


4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.75%


5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority  AGM  Series 2018  5.00%, 7/01/58

1.70%


6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.58%


7) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority    Series 2020  5.00%, 6/15/50

1.55%


8) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.54%


9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.54%


10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.46%






Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %


Revenue




Health Care - Not-for-Profit


22.06%


Airport


8.03%


Toll Roads/Transit


6.31%


Electric Utility


5.23%


Revenue - Miscellaneous


4.68%


Prepay Energy


2.79%


Water & Sewer


2.12%


Tobacco Securitization


1.54%


Higher Education - Public


1.00%


Higher Education - Private


0.93%


Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


0.93%


Port


0.69%


Industrial Development - Utility


0.46%


Senior Living


0.26%


Industrial Development - Industry


0.19%


SUBTOTAL


57.22%


Tax Supported




Special Tax


17.74%


State G.O.


7.72%


Local G.O.


2.48%


Tax-Supported State Lease


2.44%


Assessment District


2.06%


Tax-Supported Local Lease


0.55%


SUBTOTAL


32.99%


Prerefunded/ETM


8.82%


Asset-Backed




Housing - Multi-Family


0.66%


SUBTOTAL


0.66%


Cash Equivalents




Investment Companies


0.31%


SUBTOTAL


0.31%


Total


100.00%






State Breakdown


Portfolio %


New York


11.40%


California


10.62%


Illinois


10.38%


New Jersey


8.16%


Pennsylvania


7.69%


Florida


5.38%


Connecticut


5.31%


Texas


4.36%


Michigan


3.77%


South Carolina


3.09%


Wisconsin


2.93%


Alabama


2.44%


Nebraska


2.15%


Colorado


1.82%


Oklahoma


1.80%


Georgia


1.63%


North Carolina


1.59%


Minnesota


1.52%


Massachusetts


1.39%


Tennessee


1.39%


Arizona


1.30%


Utah


1.20%


Maryland


1.08%


Ohio


1.05%


District of Columbia


0.94%


Kansas


0.87%


Guam


0.83%


Kentucky


0.80%


West Virginia


0.67%


Puerto Rico


0.53%


Hawaii


0.41%


Arkansas


0.32%


Indiana


0.19%


Iowa


0.19%


Louisiana


0.18%


Washington


0.17%


New Hampshire


0.14%


Other


0.31%


Total Investments


100.00%






Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %


AAA


5.73%


AA


30.84%


A


33.42%


BBB


18.80%


BB


2.24%


D


0.28%


Not Rated


0.79%


Pre-refunded Bonds


7.59%


Short-Term Investments


0.31%


Total Investments


100.00%






Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %


Less than 1 year


0.31%


1 to 5 years


1.79%


5 to 10 years


22.97%


10 to 20 years


28.11%


20 to 30 years


35.96%


More Than 30 years


4.93%


Other


5.93%


Total Investments


100.00%






Portfolio Statistics:




AMT Percent:


9.84%


Average Coupon:


5.03%


Percentage of Leverage:




Bank Borrowing:


0.00%


Investment Operations:


0.33%


Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00%


Tender Option Bonds:


3.88%


Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

34.33%


Total Fund Leverage:


38.54%*


Average Effective Maturity:


4.66  Years


Effective Duration:


4.28  Years


Total Net Assets:


$451.76 Million**


Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$15.72


Number of Holdings:


184


Portfolio Turnover:


6%







* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.88% through the use of tender option bonds, 34.33%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.330% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.










** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.











The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301360778.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
