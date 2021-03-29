AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28,2021.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.49%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.17%
3) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
2.04%
4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.72%
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.68%
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.63%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.60%
8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.52%
9) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority 5.00%, 6/15/50
1.50%
10) Massachusetts School Building Authority Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)
1.49%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
21.14%
Airport
8.03%
Toll Roads/Transit
6.42%
Electric Utility
4.79%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.77%
Water & Sewer
2.93%
Prepay Energy
2.70%
Tobacco Securitization
1.52%
Higher Education - Public
1.04%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.92%
Higher Education - Private
0.75%
Port
0.69%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.47%
Senior Living
0.25%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
56.61%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
18.60%
State G.O.
7.71%
Local G.O.
2.51%
Tax-Supported State Lease
2.40%
Assessment District
2.12%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.56%
SUBTOTAL
33.90%
Prerefunded/ETM
8.34%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.77%
SUBTOTAL
0.77%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.32%
SUBTOTAL
0.32%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.06%
SUBTOTAL
0.06%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
12.38%
California
10.47%
Illinois
10.16%
New Jersey
8.21%
Pennsylvania
7.66%
Connecticut
5.47%
Florida
5.41%
Texas
4.44%
Michigan
3.88%
South Carolina
3.11%
Wisconsin
2.49%
Alabama
2.41%
Nebraska
2.04%
Massachusetts
1.88%
Colorado
1.85%
Oklahoma
1.76%
North Carolina
1.59%
Minnesota
1.50%
Tennessee
1.36%
Arizona
1.31%
Utah
1.18%
Maryland
1.08%
Georgia
1.07%
Ohio
1.04%
District of Columbia
0.97%
Guam
0.85%
Kansas
0.85%
Kentucky
0.82%
West Virginia
0.66%
Puerto Rico
0.52%
Hawaii
0.41%
Arkansas
0.32%
Indiana
0.19%
Iowa
0.19%
Louisiana
0.18%
New Hampshire
0.13%
Oregon
0.10%
Other
0.06%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
5.50%
AA
28.13%
A
37.24%
BBB
17.61%
BB
2.07%
D
0.28%
Not Rated
0.77%
Pre-refunded Bonds
8.34%
Short-Term Investments
0.06%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.06%
1 to 5 years
1.19%
5 to 10 years
23.66%
10 to 20 years
36.07%
20 to 30 years
34.30%
More Than 30 years
4.72%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
9.80%
Average Coupon:
5.14%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.36%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
3.98%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
35.19%
Total Fund Leverage:
39.53%*
Average Effective Maturity:
4.91 Years
Effective Duration:
4.42 Years
Total Net Assets:
$437.15 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$15.21
Number of Holdings:
176
Portfolio Turnover:
6%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.98% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.19% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.36% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301257817.html
