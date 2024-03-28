MADISON, Wis. - March 28, 2024 - Alliant Energy named 12 Wisconsin communities, including Beloit, Edgerton and Poynette, to receive grants totaling nearly $60,000 from the Alliant Energy Foundation's Community Tree Planting program, part of the One Million Trees initiative.

"Our commitment to improving the environment and supporting the communities we serve is unwavering," said David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy's Wisconsin energy company. "The Community Tree Planting program grants awarded will help these Wisconsin communities achieve tree restoration goals, improve energy efficiency and provide environmental benefits for generations to come."



Alliant Energy partners with Trees Forever to help communities develop, select and plant a diverse mix of trees. A tree expert helps communities select the best species for their areas and create care and maintenance plans to make sure the new trees have long, healthy lives.

"Our partnership with Alliant Energy is bringing new tree planting opportunities to communities across the state of Wisconsin," said Deb Powers, Trees Forever interim CEO. "Trees provide so many benefits to these towns and that's reflected in the energy and excitement of the volunteer groups to partner with Trees Forever and Alliant Energy."

Across Wisconsin, communities are eligible to apply for grants up to $5,000 to fund new trees.

Below is a list of the communities awarded grants this year and their project plans. Some communities will begin to plant trees this spring, while others will wait until fall.

Organization City/Town Funding Project Devil's Lake State Park Baraboo $5,000 Arbor Day planting at the campgrounds, shelter houses and picnic areas with volunteers.

Town of Beloit Beloit $5,000 Community tree planting around public buildings and city parks. City of Berlin Berlin $5,000 Community tree planting in city parks with volunteers from Friends of the Park. City of Boscobel Boscobel $4,476.54 Community tree planting in Kronshage Park with local volunteers. City of Edgerton

Edgerton $5,000 Community tree planting with volunteers at Racetrack Park and the ball diamond.

City of Fitchburg Fitchburg $5,000 Planting trees throughout Fitchburg parks.

City of Milton

Milton $5,000 Community tree planting with volunteers from local schools at the City Park, library and public works building.

Village of Poynette

Poynette $5,000 Community tree planting with student volunteers at the school and in the City Park. City of Ripon Ripon $4,989.00

Community tree planting in four town parks.

City of Sheboygan

Sheboygan

$5,000 County Park tree planting with volunteers.

Village of Vesper

Vesper $4,985.14

Community tree planting in Vesper City Park.

Windsor-Token Creek Conservancy

Windsor

$5,000 Arbor Day planting with volunteers to replace ash trees removed due to the emerald ash borer at Old Mill Site.

To learn more about Alliant Energy's Community Tree Planting program, visit alliantenergy.com/onemilliontrees.



About Trees Forever

Trees Forever is a nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Marion, Iowa. Its mission - to plant and care for trees and the environment by empowering people, building community and promoting stewardship - is fulfilled through cutting-edge programs and innovative practices. Trained and experienced staff have assisted community leaders and landowners across Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and beyond with thousands of planting projects. Each year, on average, Trees Forever works with and engages more than 7,000 volunteers who give generously of their time and talents. To date, they've helped plant more than 3 million trees.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 1 million electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on - safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.comand follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagramand X.