Alliant Energy Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/16/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
MADISON, Wis., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its first quarter 2021 earnings release for Thursday, May 6th, after market close. A conference call to review the first quarter results is scheduled for Friday, May 7th at 9 a.m. CT.

Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Chairman, President and CEO; and Robert Durian, Executive Vice President and CFO. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 394-8218 (United States & Canada) or (323) 794-2149 (international), passcode 4175543.

A replay of the call will be available through May 14, 2021, at (888) 203-1112 (United States & Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (international). Callers should reference passcode 4175543 and pin 9578. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company’s website at www.alliantenergy.com/investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 975,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Media Contact: Scott Reigstad (608) 458-3145
Investor Relations Contact: Susan Gille (608) 458-3956


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 637 M - -
Net income 2021 642 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 710 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 13 927 M 13 927 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,95x
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 375
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 55,40 $
Last Close Price 55,68 $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John O. Larsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Tang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Dean C. Oestreich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION8.05%13 927
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.3.93%157 269
ENEL S.P.A.3.69%104 346
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.54%87 277
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.90%76 729
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY4.00%68 273
