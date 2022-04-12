Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alliant Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNT   US0188021085

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

(LNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/12 04:00:01 pm EDT
64.63 USD   +0.44%
05:36pAlliant Energy Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
04/05Alliant Energy names new Executive Officers
AQ
04/05Alliant Energy Corporation Announces Executive Appointments
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliant Energy Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/12/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADISON, Wis., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its first quarter 2022 earnings release for Thursday, April 28th, after market close. A conference call to review the year-end results is scheduled for Friday, April 29th at 9 a.m. CT.

Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Chair, President and CEO; and Robert Durian, Executive Vice President and CFO. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 394-8218 (United States & Canada) or (323) 794-2149 (international), passcode 4175543.

A replay of the call will be available through May 6th, 2022, at (888) 203-1112 (United States & Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (international). Callers should reference passcode 4175543 and pin 9578. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company’s website at www.alliantenergy.com/investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.     

Media Contact: Cindy Tomlinson (608) 458-3869
Investor Relations Contact: Zac Fields (319) 786-8146

                                                           


All news about ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
05:36pAlliant Energy Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference..
GL
04/05Alliant Energy names new Executive Officers
AQ
04/05Alliant Energy Corporation Announces Executive Appointments
CI
04/04Sense, Alliant Energy and Cadmus Collaborate on New Study
CI
03/04ALLIANT ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
03/04Bloomberg gender-equality index includes Alliant Energy
AQ
03/01ALLIANT ENERGY : Finance, LLC Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering - Form 8-K
PU
03/01ALLIANT ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
02/27ALLIANT ENERGY : March 2022 Presentation
PU
02/25Communities received $11.5M from Alliant Energy in 2021
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 720 M - -
Net income 2022 688 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 16 118 M 16 118 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,51x
EV / Sales 2023 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 313
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 64,35 $
Average target price 61,40 $
Spread / Average Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John O. Larsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Tang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Dean C. Oestreich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION4.69%16 118
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.40%166 152
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.89%87 946
SOUTHERN COMPANY11.53%78 966
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.54%73 113
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.11.41%70 950