Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alliant Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNT   US0188021085

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

(LNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
54.79 USD   +0.09%
05:28pAlliant Energy Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/10Alliant Energy Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.4525 a Share, Payable May 15 to Shareowners of Record April 28
MT
04/10Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alliant Energy Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/13/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its first quarter 2023 earnings release for Thursday, May 4th, after market close. A conference call to review the first quarter results is scheduled for Friday, May 5th at 9 a.m. CT.

Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Board Chair and CEO; and Robert Durian, Executive Vice President and CFO. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 886-7786 (Toll Free – North America) or (416) 764-8658 (Local), conference ID 43689484.

An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at www.alliantenergy.com/investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 995,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
05:28pAlliant Energy Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference..
BU
04/10Alliant Energy Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.4525 a Share, Payable May 15 to Shareowne..
MT
04/10Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend
BU
04/10Alliant Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on May 15, 2023
CI
04/01Alliant Energy : The 2022 Alliant Energy Annual Report
PU
03/30Alliant Energy Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/29Alliant Energy : UBS Chicago Utilities Mini-Conference Presentation
PU
03/28Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lean Lower Ahead of Tuesday's Market Open
MT
03/28Alliant Energy Unit Prices $300 Million Bond Offering
MT
03/27Wisconsin Power and Light Company Prices Public Offering of Green Bonds
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 240 M - -
Net income 2023 734 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 161 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 3,31%
Capitalization 13 747 M 13 747 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,40x
EV / Sales 2024 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 129
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 54,74 $
Average target price 56,88 $
Spread / Average Target 3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John O. Larsen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa M. Barton President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Tang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION-0.85%13 747
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.99%159 018
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.64%81 340
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.59%78 532
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.53%76 610
ENEL S.P.A.19.13%66 839
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer