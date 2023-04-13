Alliant Energy Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its first quarter 2023 earnings release for Thursday, May 4th, after market close. A conference call to review the first quarter results is scheduled for Friday, May 5th at 9 a.m. CT.

Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Board Chair and CEO; and Robert Durian, Executive Vice President and CFO. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 886-7786 (Toll Free – North America) or (416) 764-8658 (Local), conference ID 43689484.

An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at www.alliantenergy.com/investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 995,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005861/en/