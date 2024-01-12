Alliant Energy Corporation specializes in the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas in Iowa and Wisconsin. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity transmission and distribution (81.3%): 32.1 GWh sold in 2022 to 992,272 customers; - transportation and distribution of natural gas (15.3%): 4.5 billion m3 distributed among 426,153 customers; - other (3,4%).

Sector Electric Utilities