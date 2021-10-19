Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alliant Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNT   US0188021085

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

(LNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Alliant Energy : Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

10/19/2021 | 10:23am EDT
MADISON, Wis., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share payable on November 15, 2021, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2021.

Dividends on common stock have been paid for 304 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 975,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Media Contact: 24-hour access (608) 458-4040
Investor Relations Contact: Zac Fields (319) 786-8146


Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 447 M - -
Net income 2021 647 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 617 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 13 847 M 13 847 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,23x
EV / Sales 2022 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 375
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 55,33 $
Average target price 60,30 $
Spread / Average Target 8,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John O. Larsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Tang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Dean C. Oestreich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION7.37%13 847
NEXTERA ENERGY4.98%158 883
ENEL S.P.A.-16.55%81 431
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.60%76 826
IBERDROLA, S.A.-19.71%67 314
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.77%66 124