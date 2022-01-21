Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alliant Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNT   US0188021085

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

(LNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

01/21/2022 | 01:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4275 per share payable on February 15, 2022, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022.

Dividends on common stock have been paid for 305 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 975,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact: 24-hour access (608) 458-4040
Investor Relations Contact: Zac Fields (319) 786-8146


All news about ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
01:10pAlliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend
GL
01:10pAlliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend
GL
09:35aFor second consecutive year, Alliant Energy named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsi..
GL
01/19Energy Stocks Edging Higher Shortly Before Wednesday Close
MT
01/19Energy Stocks Paring Morning Declines as Crude Oil Extends 2022 Rally
MT
01/19BofA Securities Downgrades Alliant Energy to Underperform From Neutral, Adjusts Price T..
MT
2021ALLIANT ENERGY CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an ..
AQ
2021Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend
GL
2021Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend
GL
2021ALLIANT ENERGY : Interstate Power and Light Company Prices Debt Offering $300 million in s..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 469 M - -
Net income 2021 661 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 14 954 M 14 954 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,39x
EV / Sales 2022 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 375
Free-Float -
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 59,73 $
Average target price 61,90 $
Spread / Average Target 3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John O. Larsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Tang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Dean C. Oestreich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION-2.83%14 954
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.55%163 858
ENEL S.P.A.-0.61%80 693
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.47%78 712
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.36%71 939
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.83%71 563