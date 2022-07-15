Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alliant Energy Corporation
  News
  Summary
    LNT   US0188021085

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

(LNT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:19 2022-07-15 pm EDT
57.99 USD   +0.18%
12:31pAlliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend
Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

07/15/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
MADISON, Wis., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4275 per share payable on August 15, 2022, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on July 29, 2022.

Dividends on common stock have been paid for 307 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.      

Investor Relations Contact: Zac Fields (319) 786-8146                                           


Primary Logo


All news about ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
12:31pAlliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend
06/24ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION(NASDAQGS : LNT) added to Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/23Alliant Energy adjusting timing of its Wisconsin-based generation retirement dates to b..
AQ
06/03ALLIANT ENERGY : June 2022 Presentation
PU
05/31Argus Adjusts Alliant Energy's Price Target to $70 from $68, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/24ALLIANT ENERGY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17BofA Securities Upgrades Alliant Energy to Neutral From Underperform, Adjusts Price Tar..
MT
05/02Wells Fargo Adjusts Alliant Energy's Price Target to $65 from $60, Keeps Equalweight Ra..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 751 M - -
Net income 2022 688 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 14 517 M 14 517 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,03x
EV / Sales 2023 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 313
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
John O. Larsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Tang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Dean C. Oestreich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION-5.84%14 517
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.17%157 415
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.95%82 341
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.82%76 353
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.27%63 975
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.67%61 809