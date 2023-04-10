Advanced search
    LNT   US0188021085

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

(LNT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-10 pm EDT
54.92 USD   -0.24%
Alliant Energy Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.4525 a Share, Payable May 15 to Shareowners of Record April 28
MT
Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend
BU
Alliant Energy : The 2022 Alliant Energy Annual Report
PU
Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

04/10/2023 | 05:14pm EDT
The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4525 per share payable on May 15, 2023, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2023.

Dividends on common stock have been paid for 310 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 995,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
03/30Alliant Energy Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/29Alliant Energy : UBS Chicago Utilities Mini-Conference Presentation
PU
03/28Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lean Lower Ahead of Tuesday's Market Open
MT
03/28Alliant Energy Unit Prices $300 Million Bond Offering
MT
03/27Wisconsin Power and Light Company Prices Public Offering of Green Bonds
BU
03/23Alliant Energy : Iowa State University Research Park announces new Alliant Energy Agricult..
PU
03/21Alliant Energy named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 240 M - -
Net income 2023 734 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 161 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,0x
Yield 2023 3,29%
Capitalization 13 825 M 13 825 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,42x
EV / Sales 2024 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 129
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 55,05 $
Average target price 56,88 $
Spread / Average Target 3,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John O. Larsen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa M. Barton President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Tang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION-0.29%13 825
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.54%159 787
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.59%80 782
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.26%78 739
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.16%76 864
ENEL S.P.A.16.28%64 824
