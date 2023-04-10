Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4525 per share payable on May 15, 2023, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2023.

Dividends on common stock have been paid for 310 consecutive quarters since 1946.

