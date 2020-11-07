Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alliant Energy Corporation    LNT

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

(LNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliant Energy : EEI Finance Conference Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/07/2020 | 08:06pm EST

Powering What's Next

EEI Finance Conference November 9-11, 2020

Safe harbor

This presentation contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements, such as management's expectations of financial objectives and projections, capital expenditures, earnings growth, plant retirements, rate base, and new generation plans. These statements speak of the Company's plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations, refer to estimates or use similar terms. Actual results could differ materially, because the realization of those results is subject to many uncertainties including regulatory approvals and results, unanticipated construction costs or delays, economic conditions in our service territories, and other factors, some of which are discussed in more detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for quarter end September 30, 2020. All forward looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information presently available and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements.

In addition, this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations between the non-GAAP and GAAP measures are provided in this presentation.

2

Investment considerations

5-7%

~8-10%

Total

EPS growth

Shareholder

through 2024

Return

~3%

Dividend yield

with 5-7% CAGR

  • Based on 2019 Non-GAAP temperature normalized EPS of $2.26
  • Total shareholder return proposition at a constant P/E ratio
  • Dividends subject to approval by the Board of Directors
  • Constructive regulatory environments
  • Clean energy-focused investments
  • Virtually all earnings from regulated operations
  • Strong balance sheet and liquidity

3

Consistent performance

10 years of steady growth

Adjusted earnings per share

Dividends per common share

from continuing operations

(non-GAAP temperature normalized)

(a) Annual common stock dividend target. Payment of the quarterly dividends is subject to the actual dividend declaration by the Board of Directors.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 01:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
01:06aALLIANT ENERGY : EEI Finance Conference Presentation
PU
11/03ALLIANT ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
11/03ALLIANT ENERGY : announces third-quarter 2020 results
AQ
11/03ALLIANT ENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
11/02ALLIANT ENERGY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/02ALLIANT ENERGY : announces third-quarter 2020 results
PU
11/02ALLIANT ENERGY : Q3 2020 Alliant Energy Earnings Conference Call
PU
11/02ALLIANT ENERGY : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Increased Annual Commo..
AQ
11/02Alliant Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Increased Annual Comm..
GL
11/02ALLIANT ENERGY : Up to $100,000 available for Lake Wisconsin water habitat impro..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 686 M - -
Net income 2020 597 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 2,78%
Capitalization 13 629 M 13 629 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,55x
EV / Sales 2021 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 597
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 57,80 $
Last Close Price 54,57 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John O. Larsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tom Tang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Dean C. Oestreich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION-0.27%13 629
NEXTERA ENERGY25.07%148 341
ENEL S.P.A.9.05%93 177
IBERDROLA, S.A.19.61%79 973
ORSTED A/S55.15%71 641
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.06%70 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group