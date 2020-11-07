Alliant Energy : EEI Finance Conference Presentation
0
11/07/2020 | 08:06pm EST
Powering What's Next
EEI Finance Conference November 9-11, 2020
Safe harbor
This presentation contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements, such as management's expectations of financial objectives and projections, capital expenditures, earnings growth, plant retirements, rate base, and new generation plans. These statements speak of the Company's plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations, refer to estimates or use similar terms. Actual results could differ materially, because the realization of those results is subject to many uncertainties including regulatory approvals and results, unanticipated construction costs or delays, economic conditions in our service territories, and other factors, some of which are discussed in more detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for quarter end September 30, 2020. All forward looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information presently available and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements.
In addition, this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations between the non-GAAP and GAAP measures are provided in this presentation.
2
Investment considerations
5-7%
~8-10%
Total
EPS growth
Shareholder
through 2024
Return
~3%
Dividend yield
with 5-7% CAGR
Based on 2019 Non-GAAP temperature normalized EPS of $2.26
Total shareholder return proposition at a constant P/E ratio
Dividends subject to approval by the Board of Directors
Constructive regulatory environments
Clean energy-focused investments
Virtually all earnings from regulated operations
Strong balance sheet and liquidity
3
Consistent performance
10 years of steady growth
Adjusted earnings per share
Dividends per common share
from continuing operations
(non-GAAP temperature normalized)
(a) Annual common stock dividend target. Payment of the quarterly dividends is subject to the actual dividend declaration by the Board of Directors.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 01:05:04 UTC