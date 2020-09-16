Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alliant Energy Corporation    LNT

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

(LNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliant Energy : Editorial column - Thank you for the support as Alliant Energy restored power following the derecho

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 09:40am EDT

Thank you for the support as Alliant Energy restored power following the derecho

September 16, 2020

Our purpose is to serve customers and build strong communities, and it guides our work every day. Just over one month ago - following the derecho storm on August 10 - our purpose truly came to life.

The storm brought devastation few have ever seen in the Midwest. More than a quarter of a million of our customers didn't have power. In some communities, a near-complete rebuild of the electric system was necessary to restore power to all homes and businesses.

We were guided by focusing on our customers and the communities they live in as we immediately began working day and night to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

In addition to being without power, many customers faced immense challenges and continue to face new adversities. This includes rebuilding damaged homes, losing their trees and ongoing clean-up efforts. But even during this challenging time, our customers remained incredibly grateful and showed their appreciation to our crews as they restored power. By cheering for crews when they arrived in neighborhoods, delivering food and cold drinks, making thank-you cards and signs, and expressing support on social media our customers helped our crews more than you can imagine.

On behalf of Alliant Energy, thank you.

Thank you to our customers for your generosity, patience and understanding. The kindness of Iowans makes me proud to live and work in this great state.

Thank you to crews from across the country and Canada and the Iowa National Guard. I'm impressed by the massive effort contributed by this team of over 2,000 people to help us restore power as quickly as possible.

Thank you to the many state and community leaders for your determination and leadership to assist with our restoration efforts. Your ongoing efforts to help rebuild communities is critical.

Thank you to the local media. Sharing updates throughout the entire restoration process kept our customers and the communities we serve well-informed.

Thank you to our employees at Alliant Energy. You showed tremendous teamwork by living one of our values to Make things better. You thought of our customers first and stayed committed to getting the lights back on for customers, despite many of you not having power at your own home.

We all came together to help each other recover from this storm.

We will continue to live our purpose to serve customers and build strong communities by doing all we can to provide safe and reliable service.

Together, we will power through this.

Terry Kouba
Senior Vice President at Alliant Energy and President of the Iowa Utility Company


Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 13:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
09:40aALLIANT ENERGY : Editorial column - Thank you for the support as Alliant Energy ..
PU
09/11ALLIANT ENERGY : Providing rate stability into 2021
AQ
09/11ALLIANT ENERGY : Construction underway at Logistics Park Cedar Rapids
AQ
09/10ALLIANT ENERGY : Construction underway at Logistics Park Cedar Rapids
PU
09/09ALLIANT ENERGY : once again a Top Utility in Economic Development
AQ
09/08ALLIANT ENERGY : Derecho power restoration information
PU
09/01ALLIANT ENERGY : cautions customers to be safe during outside work projects
AQ
08/25ALLIANT ENERGY : Project ReConnect helps low-income homeowners fund electrical r..
AQ
08/19ALLIANT ENERGY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/13Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 685 M - -
Net income 2020 595 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 950 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 2,87%
Capitalization 13 171 M 13 171 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,46x
EV / Sales 2021 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 597
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 56,50 $
Last Close Price 52,76 $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John O. Larsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Dean C. Oestreich Independent Director
Carol Patricia Sanders Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION-3.58%13 171
NEXTERA ENERGY22.11%144 789
ENEL S.P.A.7.88%91 870
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.29%78 915
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.52%67 895
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.41%62 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group