Safe harbor

This presentation contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements, such as management's expectations of financial objectives and projections, capital expenditures, earnings growth, plant retirements, emission reduction targets, rate base, financing plans, regulatory plans and new generation plans. These statements speak of the Company's plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations, refer to estimates or use similar terms. Actual results could differ materially, because the realization of those results is subject to many uncertainties including regulatory approvals and results, unanticipated construction costs or delays, economic conditions in our service territories, and other factors, some of which are discussed in more detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information currently available and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition, this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations between the non-GAAP and GAAP measures are provided in this presentation. Adjusted EPS, the term utilized throughout this presentation, refers to Non-GAAP temperature normalized earnings per share.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Alliant Energy Corporation

Serving customers and communities in Iowa and Wisconsin and powering the transition to a cleaner energy future

995,000

Electric customers

425,000

Gas customers

$12.4 B

13-month average

2022 rate base

$4.2 B

2022 operating revenues

~3,100

Employees

Iowa

"IPL"

Wisconsin

"WPL"

Legend

Gas and Electric

Electric only Gas only

Strong Regulatory Jurisdictions

Forward looking test years

Large project pre-approval process

in both states

~55% of 2022 utility operating

expenses recovered through riders

Above average ROEs (~10%)

Strong approved equity ratios

(54% at WPL; 51% at IPL)

Strong history of reaching

constructive outcomes

Investment Considerations

Alliant Energy provides a compelling investment proposition

5-7%

Long-Term EPS

~8-10%

growth(a)

~3%

Total Shareholder

Return

Dividend yield

with 5-7% CAGR(b)

EPS growth based on Adjusted EPS

Total shareholder return proposition at a constant P/E ratio

Dividends subject to approval by the Board of Directors

  1. Adjusted EPS ~6% CAGR last 10 years
  2. Dividends ~6% CAGR last 10 years, consistent 60-70% payout ratio

Leading ESG profile

Clean energy focused investment plan - ~50% of investments in renewables and battery storage

Constructive regulatory environments

Strong balance sheet

