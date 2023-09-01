This presentation contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements, such as management's expectations of financial objectives and projections, capital expenditures, earnings growth, plant retirements, emission reduction targets, rate base, financing plans, regulatory plans and new generation plans. These statements speak of the Company's plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations, refer to estimates or use similar terms. Actual results could differ materially, because the realization of those results is subject to many uncertainties including regulatory approvals and results, unanticipated construction costs or delays, economic conditions in our service territories, and other factors, some of which are discussed in more detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information currently available and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
In addition, this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations between the non-GAAP and GAAP measures are provided in this presentation. Adjusted EPS, the term utilized throughout this presentation, refers to Non-GAAP temperature normalized earnings per share.
2
COMPANY OVERVIEW
3
Alliant Energy Corporation
Serving customers and communities in Iowa and Wisconsin and powering the transition to a cleaner energy future
995,000
Electric customers
425,000
Gas customers
$12.4 B
13-month average
2022 rate base
$4.2 B
2022 operating revenues
~3,100
Employees
Iowa
"IPL"
Wisconsin
"WPL"
Legend
Gas and Electric
Electric only Gas only
Strong Regulatory Jurisdictions
Forward looking test years
Large project pre-approval process
in both states
~55% of 2022 utility operating
expenses recovered through riders
Above average ROEs (~10%)
Strong approved equity ratios
(54% at WPL; 51% at IPL)
Strong history of reaching
constructive outcomes
4
Investment Considerations
Alliant Energy provides a compelling investment proposition
5-7%
Long-Term EPS
~8-10%
growth(a)
~3%
Total Shareholder
Return
Dividend yield
with 5-7% CAGR(b)
EPS growth based on Adjusted EPS
Total shareholder return proposition at a constant P/E ratio
Dividends subject to approval by the Board of Directors
Adjusted EPS ~6% CAGR last 10 years
Dividends ~6% CAGR last 10 years, consistent 60-70% payout ratio
Leading ESG profile
Clean energy focused investment plan - ~50% of investments in renewables and battery storage
Constructive regulatory environments
Strong balance sheet
5
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 11:55:02 UTC.
Alliant Energy Corporation specializes in the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas in Iowa and Wisconsin. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- electricity transmission and distribution (84%): 31.3 GWh sold in 2021 to 984,448 customers;
- transportation and distribution of natural gas (12.4%): 4.2 billion m3 distributed among 422,864 customers;
- other (3,6%).