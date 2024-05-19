Alliant Energy Corporation
AMERICAN GAS ASSOCIATION
May 2024
SAFE HARBOR
This presentation contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements, such as management's expectations of financial objectives and projections, earnings guidance, capital expenditures, future investment opportunities, earnings growth, plant retirements, emission reduction goals, rate base growth, financing plans, tax credit generation and monetization, regulatory plans and new generation plans. These statements speak of the Company's plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations. Actual results could differ materially, because the realization of those results is subject to many uncertainties including regulatory approvals and results, unanticipated construction costs or delays, economic conditions in our service territories, weather, and other factors, some of which are discussed in more detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information currently available unless otherwise noted and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements.
In addition, this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations between the non-GAAP and GAAP measures are provided in this presentation. Adjusted EPS, the term utilized throughout this presentation, refers to Non-GAAP temperature normalized earnings per share.
2
ALLIANT ENERGY: AT A GLANCE
Our purpose: Serve customers and build stronger communities
>95% earnings From regulated operations
1 million electric customers 425,000 gas customers
3,000+ dedicated employees
$13.3 billion
13-month average
2023 rate base
Alliant Energy leads regulated, owned & operated renewable energy
3rd largest regulated wind owner-operator
Top 5 largest regulated solar owner-operator
~30% of 2023 year-endrate base comprised from regulated owned renewables
~40% of energy from renewable resources in 2023
3
ALLIANT ENERGY: INVESTMENT THESIS
Unlocking Growth, Reliability & Customer Value
Constructive
Consistent financial track record
Low risk of catastrophic
regulatory
14 consecutive years of
events in the states we
environments
achieving 5-7% earnings growth
operate
Strong Balance Sheet No material new equity required
Top tier reliability
27% of distribution is underground
Over 3 GW of renewable resources
Strong economic development program to attract customers
4
CONSISTENT EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GROWTH
$3.00
$2.00
$1.00
$0.00
Adjusted EPS
Dividends
Adjusted EPS ~6% CAGR, over the past 10 years Dividends ~6% CAGR, consistent 60-70%payout ratio
2024 earnings guidance as of May 2, 2024
5
LEADER IN CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY
Environmental
- Net-zerogreenhouse gas emissions by 2050
- Climate report validates our environmental goals are consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement
- ~40% of current capex plan attributable to renewables and battery storage investments
Social
-
Halfway toward goal of planting 1 million trees
- one tree for each electric customer
- Provided $11 million in community giving and over 72,000 volunteer hours in 2023
- Partnering with universities to study agrivoltaics - the use of land for both solar panels and agriculture
Governance
• Lead independent director with clearly defined and robust responsibilities
• Strong linkage of compensation to achievement of financial, customer focused and ESG-related goals
• Annual board self-assessments
6
Why Iowa & Wisconsin are attractive to businesses:
- Top tier clean energy & reliability
- Economically strong
- Skilled workforce
- Enabling incentive rate structures
- Non-litigatedresource planning = flexibility
- Investment incentives in certified sites (Iowa)
- Tax rate expected to drop to 5.5%(Iowa)
- Sales & use tax exemption for data centers (Wisconsin)
BUILDING STRONGER COMMUNITIES
IN BUSINESS-FRIENDLY STATES
Recent economic development announcements include diverse customers, load growth
Food Products
Healthcare
Services
Manufacturing
7
NEW LEGISLATION IN IOWA, WISCONSIN
Positions states for accelerated economic development
In Iowa:
In Wisconsin:
Major Economic Growth Attraction Program provides incentives to attract
large businesses:
- Committed to creating jobs
- Investing in Iowa
- Prepared to locate at growth ready, certified industrial sites
New technologies (energy storage & nuclear) now eligible for advanced ratemaking
- Creates greater certainty and transparency on important, future customer investments
Sales and use tax exemption for data centers
- Provides another tool for the state and utilities to use when promoting economic development
Electric vehicle bill gets more fast chargers along major thoroughfares more economically
- Increases driver confidence a charge will be available when and where needed
8
CUSTOMER FOCUSED INVESTMENTS
Support Reliability, Resiliency, Security and Sustainability while keeping Customer Affordability top of mind
9
GENERATING 1 GIGAWATT OF SOLAR ENERGY
Alliant Energy largest owner-operator of solar in Wisconsin
10
