  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alliant Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNT   US0188021085

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

(LNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
50.91 USD   -1.07%
04:23pAlliant Energy Names Raja Sundararajan Executive Vice President – Strategy and Customer Solutions
BU
05/31North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05/30Let's wait-and-see
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alliant Energy Names Raja Sundararajan Executive Vice President – Strategy and Customer Solutions

06/01/2023 | 04:23pm EDT
Lisa Barton, Alliant Energy President and Chief Operations Officer, announced that Raja Sundararajan has been named Executive Vice President of Strategy and Customer Solutions of Alliant Energy effective June 12, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005995/en/

Raja Sundararajan (Photo: Business Wire)

Raja Sundararajan (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sundararajan is a strategic thought leader in the energy industry who understands the transformation the sector is embarking on and has the leadership skills necessary to drive strategies and solutions for our customers,” said Barton. “His proven leadership and utility experience have been central to his ability to develop new approaches that enhance the customer experience. I am excited for him to join our leadership team and am confident he will help accelerate our strategy. He will play a key role in how we deliver on our purpose – to serve customers and build stronger communities.”

In this role, Sundararajan will be responsible for the continued refinement of Alliant Energy’s long-term strategy and enhancement of the customer experience. He will have responsibility for the company’s corporate and regulatory strategy, positioning the company to create and develop solutions in an ever-changing landscape. Sundararajan will partner across the enterprise to leverage technology investments and work with operations’ leadership to drive continued growth. He also will be responsible for leading the company’s government affairs, renewables and business development, product offerings, marketing, communications and supply chain functions.

Sundararajan said, “Alliant Energy is an industry leader in energy transition with a focus on serving customers and building stronger communities. I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working alongside Alliant Energy’s talented employees.”

Sundararajan began his career with General Motors as a Senior Product Engineer before moving to the energy industry in 2004, working for American Electric Power in Columbus Ohio. Over his near 20-year history with American Electric Power, Sundararajan held roles in Corporate Finance, Investor Relations and Market Risk before ascending to executive roles as Vice President of Transmission Strategy, as well as Vice President of Regulatory Services. In 2019, he was promoted to President and Chief Operations Officer of American Electric Power, Ohio and subsequently in 2021 he took on the role of Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Customer Solutions. Most recently, he held the role of Executive Vice President of External Affairs at American Electric Power.

Sundararajan earned his Bachelor of Technology degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, and his Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maryland. Additionally, he holds an MBA from the University of Michigan.

A list of Alliant Energy executives and their biographies is available online at alliantenergy.com/executives.

About Alliant Energy Corporation

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 995,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 243 M - -
Net income 2023 734 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 161 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 3,52%
Capitalization 12 936 M 12 936 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,21x
EV / Sales 2024 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 129
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 51,46 $
Average target price 57,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John O. Larsen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa M. Barton President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Tang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carol Patricia Sanders Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION-6.79%12 936
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.13%148 641
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.30%76 506
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.21%76 056
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-14.55%68 811
ENEL S.P.A.16.46%63 428
