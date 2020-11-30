Alliant Energy : New electric vehicle charging stations available in Fond du Lac

Alliant Energy installs chargers at three locations for public use

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (November 30, 2020) - Electric vehicle (EV) owners can now utilize new charging stations at three locations in Fond du Lac. Alliant Energy recently completed the installation of the Level 2 charging stations, which are available for the public to use. This initiative ties directly to Alliant Energy's commitment for a cleaner energy future and is part of the company's purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build strong communities.

The charging stations are conveniently located at Hamilton Park, Lakeside Park and the Fond du Lac Public Library. Each station can charge two cars at a time.

'Providing these chargers to the community builds on our long-time partnership with the City of Fond du Lac and accommodates the growing number of EV drivers on Wisconsin roads,' said Kathy Leifer, Senior Key Account Manager at Alliant Energy. 'EVs have fewer direct emissions, allowing the community to benefit from a cleaner environment. They also provide long-term savings for drivers through reduced fuel costs and less maintenance.'

The charging stations expand the company's ongoing effort to support residents in Fond du Lac. In 2020, Alliant Energy and its Foundation provided over $60,000 in Community Grants and other donations to area nonprofits and organizations. In the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alliant Energy donated thousands of face masks to Fond du Lac Salvation Army, The Arc Fond du Lac and Solutions Center.

'Thank you to Alliant Energy for their continued commitment to Fond du Lac. We're proud to partner with local businesses to make our community stronger,' said Dyann Benson, Community Development Director with the City of Fond du Lac. 'Having these charging stations available helps make Fond du Lac an attractive destination for EV drivers and brings travelers to our community, which benefits our local businesses.'

With the Level 2 charging stations, drivers can bring a fully depleted EV battery back to 80% strength in four to eight hours. Several electric car models can travel more than 300 miles on a single charge while plug-in hybrids can travel up to 600 miles.

This year, Alliant Energy has also installed community chargers in Beaver Dam and donated two chargers to the Village of DeForest.

Customers and communities in Wisconsin benefit from a cleaner environment as Alliant Energy installs EV charging stations throughout the state and continues to be a leader in electrification. The company recently announced that 100% of their active light-duty fleet vehicles will be electric by 2030. These initiatives also build on Alliant Energy's Clean Energy Vision that includes achieving a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 and eliminating all coal from the company's generation fleet by 2040.

To support the use of electric vehicles, Alliant Energy offers rebates to customers for the purchase and installation of Level 2 charging stations at their home or business.

For more information, visit alliantenergy.com/ev.