Company announces expanded emissions goals to its Clean Energy Vision

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) published its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report (CRR) today, providing details on the company’s achievements and progress toward environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. The report highlights the company’s progress on creating a diverse mix of energy sources, engaging employees and making a positive impact on the communities it serves, which are all central to its strategy.

“We’re proud to deliver energy solutions that our customers and communities count on every day,” said John Larsen, Board Chair & CEO, Alliant Energy. “As we continue consistent execution of our strategy, we are pleased to transparently demonstrate our actions and purpose in motion. We know our plans and future actions will make a difference in creating a healthier environment for future generations.”

In addition to publishing its annual CRR today, the company also introduced an expansion of its goal for reducing carbon dioxide emissions to now include all EPA reported greenhouse gases, including methane emissions from its natural gas distribution operations. This update includes refreshing the current 2040 goal to include reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our utility operations by 80% from 2005 levels.

“The expansion of our clean energy goals bolsters our commitment to creating a diverse portfolio of generating facilities that ensures we continue to deliver reliable energy for all customers,” said Barbara Tormaschy, Senior Vice President Sustainable & Regulatory Strategy, Alliant Energy. “Based on retail sales, 40% of the energy we supplied to customers in 2022 was renewable. The investments we make today are creating tremendous value for customers now and in the future. We look forward to continuing to provide the energy solutions our customers need, safely, reliably and sustainably.”

Alliant Energy’s dedication to employees as well as its positive and inclusive workplace culture led to the company receiving many awards and recognition throughout the year. Most recently, and for the fifth consecutive year, Forbes named Alliant Energy to the list of America’s Best Midsize Employers.

Demonstrating its commitment to caring for others, Alliant Energy, employees, retirees and the company’s charitable foundation donate to and volunteer with organizations and communities across Iowa and Wisconsin. In 2022, the company contributed $12.1 million and volunteered over 70,000 hours.

Alliant Energy’s Corporate Responsibility Report includes updates on environmental, social and governance data. The company’s most recent information and reports are available online and include:

Sustainability Management and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Performance Summary

Alliant Energy Climate Report

EEI ESG Quantitative Template

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Report

Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO-1) Consolidated Report

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Alignment Report

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 995,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

