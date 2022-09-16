Alliant Energy : September 2022 Presentation

This presentation contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements, such as management's expectations of financial objectives and projections, capital expenditures, earnings growth, plant retirements, rate base, regulatory plans and new generation plans. These statements speak of the Company's plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations, refer to estimates or use similar terms. Actual results could differ materially, because the realization of those results is subject to many uncertainties including regulatory approvals and results, unanticipated construction costs or delays, economic conditions in our service territories, and other factors, some of which are discussed in more detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information presently available and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
In addition, this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations between the non-GAAP and GAAP measures are provided in this presentation. Adjusted EPS, the term utilized throughout this presentation, refers to Non-GAAP temperature normalized earnings per share.
2
Investment Considerations
Alliant Energy provides a compelling investment proposition
5-7%
~8-10%
Long-Term EPS
Total Shareholder
growth
Return
~3%
Past 3 Years
Dividend yield
Delivered 10%
with 5-7% CAGR
Returns
EPS growth based on Adjusted EPS
Total shareholder return proposition at a constant P/E ratio
Dividends subject to approval by the Board of Directors
Leading ESG profile
Clean energy focused investment plan - 40% of capital spend in renewables
Constructive regulatory environments
Strong balance sheet and credit ratings
3
Environmental
Net-zeroCO2 emissions by 2050
New climate report that validates our environmental goals are consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement
40% of current capex plan attributable to renewable investments
New biodiversity commitment in 2022
Social
DE&I initiatives create an environment of belonging
Planting over 1 million trees
Provided $11.5 million in community giving and 75,000 volunteer hours in 2021
Strong economic development program to attract customers and strengthen communities
Governance
Diverse and experienced board that oversees all ESG priorities
Compensation aligned with ESG priorities
Diversity metrics now included in long-term remuneration strategies
4
Constructive regulatory environment
Located in top tier regulatory jurisdictions
985,000
Electric customers
425,000
Gas customers
$12.0 B
13-month average
2021 rate base
$3.7 B
2021 operating revenues
~3,300
Employees
Iowa
"IPL"
Wisconsin
"WPL"
Legend
Gas and Electric
Electric only Gas only
Forward looking test years
Large project pre-approval
process in both states
~50% of 2021 utility operating expenses recovered through riders
Above average ROEs (~10%)
Strong approved equity ratios
(54% at WPL; 51% at IPL)
Strong history of reaching
regulatory settlements
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 16:09:01 UTC.