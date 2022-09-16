Advanced search
    LNT   US0188021085

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

(LNT)
September 16, 2022
60.54 USD   +0.51%
ALLIANT ENERGY : September 2022 Presentation
PU
08/19Argus Adjusts Price Target on Alliant Energy to $75 From $70, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
08/15ALLIANT ENERGY : Wisconsin Power and Light Company Prices Public Offering of Green Bonds $600 million in green bonds will be due in 2032 - Form 8-K
PU
Alliant Energy : September 2022 Presentation

09/16/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Powering What's Next

Investor Materials - September 2022

Safe harbor

This presentation contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements, such as management's expectations of financial objectives and projections, capital expenditures, earnings growth, plant retirements, rate base, regulatory plans and new generation plans. These statements speak of the Company's plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations, refer to estimates or use similar terms. Actual results could differ materially, because the realization of those results is subject to many uncertainties including regulatory approvals and results, unanticipated construction costs or delays, economic conditions in our service territories, and other factors, some of which are discussed in more detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information presently available and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition, this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations between the non-GAAP and GAAP measures are provided in this presentation. Adjusted EPS, the term utilized throughout this presentation, refers to Non-GAAP temperature normalized earnings per share.

2

Investment Considerations

Alliant Energy provides a compelling investment proposition

5-7%

~8-10%

Long-Term EPS

Total Shareholder

growth

Return

~3%

Past 3 Years

Dividend yield

Delivered 10%

with 5-7% CAGR

Returns

EPS growth based on Adjusted EPS

Total shareholder return proposition at a constant P/E ratio

Dividends subject to approval by the Board of Directors

Leading ESG profile

Clean energy focused investment plan - 40% of capital spend in renewables

Constructive regulatory environments

Strong balance sheet and credit ratings

3

Environmental

  • Net-zeroCO2 emissions by 2050
  • New climate report that validates our environmental goals are consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement
  • 40% of current capex plan attributable to renewable investments
  • New biodiversity commitment in 2022

Social

  • DE&I initiatives create an environment of belonging
  • Planting over 1 million trees
  • Provided $11.5 million in community giving and 75,000 volunteer hours in 2021
  • Strong economic development program to attract customers and strengthen communities

Governance

  • Diverse and experienced board that oversees all ESG priorities
  • Compensation aligned with ESG priorities
  • Diversity metrics now included in long-term remuneration strategies

4

Constructive regulatory environment

Located in top tier regulatory jurisdictions

985,000

Electric customers

425,000

Gas customers

$12.0 B

13-month average

2021 rate base

$3.7 B

2021 operating revenues

~3,300

Employees

Iowa

"IPL"

Wisconsin

"WPL"

Legend

Gas and Electric

Electric only Gas only

Forward looking test years

Large project pre-approval

process in both states

~50% of 2021 utility operating expenses recovered through riders

Above average ROEs (~10%)

Strong approved equity ratios

(54% at WPL; 51% at IPL)

Strong history of reaching

regulatory settlements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 16:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
